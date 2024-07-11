The Power of a Carey JD/MBA

The Carey JD/MBA at Penn Carey Law and Wharton is a leader among its peers as a fully integrated program with myriad opportunities and a close-knit community.

Our JD/MBA program is not simply two top degrees in law and business; it is a carefully tailored—inside and outside the classroom—program that allows students to complete both degrees in an accelerated course of study, preparing them for careers at the intersection of law and business. The Carey JD/MBA degree program builds the foundation of a lifelong network, making it unique and life-changing on multiple levels.



Transcript

Courtney Jacobson L’23 WG’23: The JD/MBA program is really a program. It’s one degree in my mind rather than a separate law and business degree. Law school and business school really teach problem-solving, leadership, and various other skill sets a different way. And so being able to bring those both together in a classroom with different types of peers, I think really enriches the academic experience. And I think finally is really the community. You are part of a really unique peer group, both at school and in the broader alumni network, and that just allows you to interact with people, professionals, and friends in a different way.

Nico Goldberg L’25, WG’25: I’m pursuing a joint Penn Carey JD/MBA because I’m interested in both the intersection of law and business on the business side and the law side. So looking at, for example, how to effectively and financially sustainably get people legal services and when they can’t afford them. And then on the other side, the more the legal side, the economics of a firm is really interesting to me from a from a higher up perspective. Being able to pivot down the line is just a tremendous opportunity, and to have those doors open even in the immediate future, I think that’s a huge part of the degree calculus.

Lydia Anglin L’23, WG’23: I really look forward to using these different degree plans to help me kind of continue to chart an uncharted path. Both schools taught me how to adapt. They taught me how to advocate for what it is I want to do in my professional life, and also how to make friends along the way and build a network.

Amanda Aronoff L’95: What is probably the most unique aspect of the Carey JD/MBA is that it is a distinct, integrated program in its own right. It is more than just two top degrees in law and business. There is a carefully tailored program for inside and outside of the classroom, and as a result, we have this really tight community of both students and alumni. In addition to the summer session and the three-part capstone, which are probably the academic highlights of the Carey JD/MBA, we also have tons of programming outside of the classroom that is similarly tailored to meet the needs and academic interests of the joint degree JD/MBA.

Alyssa Sohn L’24, WG’24: Going from Wharton in the morning to Penn Carey Law in the afternoon, just the schools are so close together that it really makes my experience really seamless. I take my Wharton classes in the morning, then I walk over on Locust Walk for five minutes over to the law school, and I’ve really enjoyed having two communities that I can dive into, as well as putting on my business hat in the morning and then trying to apply those same skills as I put on my attorney hat in the afternoon. There’s really no better program here. We have something that has been around for such a long time, and the networks and communities are so deep that the opportunities are endless. And you’ll have administration from both Penn Carey Law and Wharton that are fully ready to help you basically accomplish your dreams not just after graduation, but really long term.

Learn more about the Carey JD/MBA Program.