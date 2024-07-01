Dean Sophia Lee chatting with students outside

As featured in the latest issue of The Journal, Dean Sophia Z. Lee believes in the power of dialogue as she moves Penn Carey Law toward the next decade with respect for the past and excitement about the future.

The Spring 2024 issue of The Journal, the alumni magazine of the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, features “Toward Tomorrow,” sharing the vision of Sophia Z. Lee, Dean and Bernard G. Segal Professor of Law, who is marking one year as the leader of Penn Carey Law.

From The Journal:

New Penn Carey Law Dean Sophia Z. Lee is a born educator.

Winner of three teaching awards in the last five years, she has taught administrative, constitutional, and employment law. But she also teaches something you won’t find in the course selections and for which there is no syllabus: life lessons.

Drawing on her own lived experiences, Lee advises students to expect the unexpected. More than ever, she said, careers are malleable—where you start may be poles apart from where you end up. Her message is well-calibrated for this era of rapid change, both in society and in the legal profession.

“The career paths for our graduates are going to look really different than they did 20 or 30 years ago,” said Lee, Dean and Bernard G. Segal Professor of Law. “The legal profession is changing, so it is much less common to have a lockstep career ladder. I have tried to emphasize to my students that there are a lot of side paths off the main road.”

Read the full article and check out the rest of The Journal.