Strengthening Global Gender Justice

Insights from the High-Level Expert Group on Gender Persecution and Gender Apartheid and their approval of the Latest Report of the UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Afghanistan.

In a groundbreaking initiative to address severe gender-based injustices, the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School’s Women, Law, and Leadership Project and the University of Oxford’s Bonavero Institute for Human Rights unite to form a High-Level Expert Group on Gender Persecution and Gender Apartheid. This panel comprises esteemed co-chairs with a wealth of experience and dedication, reflecting a robust commitment to upholding and advancing women’s rights globally.

Co-Chairs at the Forefront of Change

The expert group is co-chaired by Baroness Helena Kennedy of The Shaws KC, a distinguished international human rights law leader and a foundational force at the Bonavero Institute of Human Rights. Alongside her is Catherine Amirfar, a partner at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, renowned for her expertise in international dispute resolution. Their skills are further augmented by Ghizal Haress, a notable professor at the University of Toronto, who brings invaluable firsthand insights from her experiences in Afghanistan. Completing this esteemed panel is Rangita de Silva de Alwis, a Senior Fellow at Penn Carey Law, member of CEDAW, and a globally recognized authority on gender discrimination laws.



Additionally, the group is supported by an array of global experts and human rights defenders, including Nobel Laureate Shireen Ebadi, an esteemed human rights defender and former judge; Payam Akhavan, a prominent professor of international law and special advisor on genocide; Jose E. Alvarez, a recognized authority in international law; and Cherie Blair KC, leading international human rights lawyer and women’s rights advocate; and others who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring a multidimensional approach to tackling gender persecution and apartheid.

Support for the UN Special Rapporteur’s Findings

Recently, the group’s co-chairs voiced their support for the findings of Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan. The Rapporteur’s report, which was presented to the Human Rights Council on June 18, 2024, highlights the alarming level of gender-based discrimination and apartheid in Afghanistan. His findings underscore the institutionalized oppression and egregious violations against Afghan women and girls, categorizing these acts under ‘gender persecution’—a term that seeks further recognition and codification as a crime against humanity by the international community.

“The Co-Chairs of the High-Level Expert Group on Gender Persecution and Gender Apartheid are pleased to respond to the latest report by the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan and support the SR’s recommendations on the codification of Gender Apartheid and the use of international accountability mechanisms,” notes Penn Carey Law’s Rangita de Silva de Alwis. “Further, on the eve of the Doha conference, we call for clear and convincing guarantees of women’s and girls’ rights before the establishment of dialogues with the Taliban.”

Calls for Action at the Doha Conference

With the upcoming UN conference of Special Envoys and Special Representatives on Afghanistan set to begin on June 30, 2024, in Doha, the co-chairs emphasize the urgency of addressing these human rights violations. They recall the guidance provided by the UN Secretary-General in November 2023, which stresses that any engagement with the Taliban should uphold non-discrimination, inclusion, and respect for women’s rights. The co-chairs advocate for a rigorous evaluation of the Taliban’s participation in international fora, contingent on their adherence to these principles. The co-chairs also expressed their concern at the lack of participation by Afghan women in the upcoming Doha conference.

Advocacy for Non-Normalization and Centering Women’s Rights

The co-chairs also echo the Special Rapporteur’s recommendation against the normalization or legitimization of the Taliban’s authority until there are tangible improvements in the human rights conditions in Afghanistan, particularly for women and girls. They call for international strategies that prioritize women’s rights, gender equality, and the prohibition of gender-based violence in any dealings with the Taliban.

