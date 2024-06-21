Record-Breaking Reunion Weekend Inspires Reconnection

The University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School welcomed a record 670 alumni back to campus on May 17th and 18th for the 2024 Reunion. Over the course of two days, alumni who graduated in years ending in 4 and 9 celebrated being together, reminisced on their time as students, and showed their lifelong commitment to the Law School.

Guests came from all over the globe and enjoyed a full schedule of events, from baseball games and cocktail receptions to special dinners and museum tours. Dean Lee also led her first State of the Law School as dean, discussing highlights from the last year on campus and outlining her vision for the future of the Law School.

The 2024 Reunion also marked a remarkable year in giving for Penn Carey Law, with reunion classes raising a total of $1,017,165 to support annual giving at the Law School. Alumni shared their reasons for supporting the Law School, citing “lifelong friendships,” “amazing professors,” and the “community” and “memories” as reasons for their continued investment in the Law School.

Below are details on some of this year’s highlights.

LLM Alumni and Student Luncheon

Reunion-year LLM alumni and current students gathered at the Law School on Friday afternoon to kick off Reunion Weekend. Hosted by Elise Kraemer L’93, Assistant Dean of Graduate Programs, the luncheon welcomed new graduates into the alumni community and provided a relaxed environment for networking and connection.

Senior Partners Luncheon Senior Partners Luncheon

The Senior Partners Luncheon invited alumni from class years 1973 and prior to join Dean Sophia Lee for a special event celebrating their successful careers and dedication to Penn Carey Law. Attendees had the chance to participate in the Oral History Project and hear how the Law School is continuing to make history.

A Home Run First Night The Class of 1964 enjoying the Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park.

The Class of 1964 celebrated Reunion Weekend with a Friday night Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park. Alumnus Steve Cozen C’61, L’64 generously volunteered his box for the occasion, giving the group the opportunity to watch the Phillies beat the Nationals 4-2!





Alumni Affinity Mixer



Second Annual Affinity Welcome MixerThis year saw the return of the popular Affinity Welcome Mixer, a tradition that began at Reunion Weekend 2023. Alumni from the Law School’s affinity groups, including the Latin American Association, Asian Alumni of Penn Carey Law, LAMBDA Alumni Association, JLSA Alumni, and the Black Alumni Association, gathered on Friday night to socialize and make new connections with alumni across generations and identities.

JD/MBA Breakfast

A special breakfast was held on Saturday morning for alumni who graduated from Penn Carey Law with a JD/MBA. Attendees enjoyed delicious food and the company of several generations of alumni, with many guests staying well past the scheduled time to continue enjoying the festivities.





Courtyard Picnic Courtyard Picnic

Although rain forced guests inside this year, this family-friendly event included face painting, live music, and a delicious BBQ. Alumni could also purchase Penn Carey Law swag from the school store and enjoyed guided tours of the Law School.







Reunion Gala Reception



Saturday Dinners

Alumni celebrating their 50th reunion and beyond enjoyed a special dinner in the newly renovated Levy Conference Center at the Law School. This space, which was formerly the Law School’s library, created a unique and nostalgic atmosphere for the event. All other reunion class years enjoyed a memorable evening at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Next year’s reunion will be held May 16-17 and celebrate alumni from class years ending in 0’s and 5’s. If you would like to get involved in making the events as special as this year’s by joining your class committee, please contact Cate Galbally at cgalball@law.upenn.edu.

Click below to view photo galleries from the events.