Hark! The Return of the Light Opera Company

In the spring of 2024, the Law School Light Opera Company made a triumphant return to the Penn Carey Law community.

For half a century, until the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School’s Light Opera Company delighted audiences with annual shows and provided a creative outlet for theatrically-inclined students. In 2020, the lights of the Levy Conference Room went dark on performances, but this past spring, the Penn Carey Law community saw the curtains rise once again.

Liz Dowdle L’25“Law Revue 2024” marked the much-heralded return of the Light Opera Company, with students easing back into the limelight with a show that featured a range of pieces, from a stunning cello performance to the singing of Broadway classics to a speed round of the game GeoGuessr.

“I think this was definitely a long time coming for a lot of people at the Law School,” said Liz Dowdle L’25, President of the Light Opera Company. “It’s been an incredible experience working with my friends and teammates to bring back this tradition and rebuild the arts community on campus. Law school can take up so much of your life, so it’s really special that we are able to give people the opportunity to share their talents outside of academics and the law.”

The Evolution of the Light Opera Company

The Light Opera Company was founded in 1971 when two law professors wanted to sing Christmas carols in the Great Hall. The group gradually morphed into an organization dedicated to performing Gilbert and Sullivan operettas. In 1978, the Company performed “The Mikado,” which then inspired annual Gilbert and Sullivan productions until 1991, when performers began branching out with other full-scale musicals like “Into the Woods” and “My Fair Lady.”

The Law School’s own Kimberly Kessler Ferzan L’95, Earle Hepburn Professor of Law and Professor of Philosophy, stage managed “Chicago” in 1993, served on the Company’s board and performed in “Is There Life After High School?” in 1994, and produced and portrayed Madame Armfeldt in “A Little Night Music” in 1995.

“Just when you think law school is hard,” said Ferzan, “you try singing Sondheim.”

The group is now fully student-run. In addition to the performers, it comprises two leadership teams for fundraising and events planning.

Rebooting a Penn Carey Law Tradition

This spring, the Company had to navigate a steep learning curve in putting together the revitalized show, Dowdle said.

“It has definitely been a learning process to mount a show from the ground up, especially because our group lost a lot of institutional knowledge over the hiatus,” she said. “We decided not to host auditions so as to make the Company as accessible as possible to anyone who was brave enough to take to the stage in a room full of their law school peers.”

Crowd at Light Opera Company's “Law Revue 2024”Arts should always have a place on campus, Dowdle added, even—and perhaps especially—in law school.

“It is essential to give law students outlets to be creative and express themselves,” she said. “Opportunities to think and act creatively—like the Law Revue—can serve as those outlets!”

Ferzan called the Light Opera Company “an amazing community within the law school” and relished the opportunity to “see how extremely talented my classmates were.”

Dowdle confirmed that the Light Opera Company continues to hold a special place in the Penn Carey Law Community.

“So many people really wanted to see it come back from students to professors. People would write about this group in their application to Penn,” she said, “so it’s clearly very special.”

Putting on this year’s production was a true group effort, said Dowdle.

“I really owe it to the people in this community that we’re pushing for this show to happen,” she added. “So it’s really because of people that were saying, we want to perform, we want to do a show, and we want to remind the Law School community that we’re here.”

Learn more about student groups at Penn Carey Law.