Charlie Ferguson SP2’23, L’24

For their leadership on LGBTQ+ equality, Charlie Ferguson SP2’23, L’24 has earned the National LGBTQ+ Bar’s Student Leadership Award.

Charlie Ferguson SP2’23, L’24 has been awarded the 2024 National LGBTQ+ Bar’s Student Leadership award, the association’s highest honor for law students.

The national association of lawyers, judges and other legal professionals, law students, activists, and affiliated lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender legal organizations, promotes justice in and through the legal profession for the LGBTQ+ community in all its diversity. Each year the award recognizes two law students who have demonstrated leadership with their school and surrounding community, particularly in areas of LGBTQ+ equality.

“Prior to law school I ran a LGBT youth center in Brooklyn and my reason for coming to Law School was that I really enjoy doing that work, but I wanted to be a part of addressing the systemic problems that were impacting the lives of the youth that were coming to the center,” said Ferguson. “In law school I was really focused on being involved in LGBT legal matters and really trying to make sure I was contributing to that field as much as I could.”

During their time at Penn Carey Law, Ferguson, a Toll Public Interest Scholar, was the President of Penn Carey Law Lambda, an Associate Editor for the University of Pennsylvania Law Review, a pro-bono volunteer for Transgender Empowerment and Advocacy, and an at-large member of the LGBTQ+ Bar’s Law Student Congress.

Ferguson also participated in the premier national moot court competition hosted by the Williams Institute, dedicated exclusively to sexual orientation and gender identity law, and published a comment and an article pertaining to transgender constitutional law as well as examining the rights of incarcerated transgender people in federal prisons.

“Charlie combines all the best qualities of scholar, advocate, and leader,” said Tobias Barrington Wolff, Jefferson B. Fordham Professor of Law and Deputy Dean for Equity & Inclusion, who sponsored Ferguson’s nomination for the award. “Their scholarly work exhibits powerful analysis and supreme integrity while also being driven by a sense of moral urgency to protect vulnerable people from abuse and foster community. Charlie will elevate and inspire the legal profession just as they have elevated and inspired Penn Carey Law.”

Ferguson previously took part in a transgender advocacy pro-bono project as a Research Director with LGBTQ+ civil rights organizations throughout the country, as well as an internship with the ACLU LGBTQ & HIV Project, Lambda Legal HIV Project, and as a Research Assistant to Dorothy Roberts, George A. Weiss University Professor of Law and Sociology and the Raymond Pace and Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander Professor of Civil Rights.

“I’m trying to make an effort in making sure I’m integrated with the broader LGBT civil rights movement that’s already happening,” said Ferguson. “I came to law school to do this very specific thing and have been working really hard to try and meaningfully be a part of that community. To kind of end [law school] with this recognition, it’s very humbling and I’m very grateful for it.”

