2024 American Constitution Society Next Generation Leader

Annamarie Hufford-Bucklin L’24

Annamarie Hufford-Bucklin L’24 was selected by the American Constitution Society (ACS) as a 2024 Next Generation Leader (NGL).

Each year, roughly 25 recent and forthcoming law school graduates across the country who have demonstrated special leadership in their work with ACS’s student chapters are selected as NGLs, joining a small group of law students guiding the future of the organization.

“I’m honored and excited to be chosen as an NGL, and I look forward to working with the community of progressive lawyers in Philadelphia to work toward a more equitable future in our city, and nationally,” said Hufford-Bucklin, Co-President of Penn Carey Law’s ACS chapter.

The leadership program from the progressive legal organization, whose membership includes more than 250 chapters of students and lawyers nationwide, provides the chance for participants to engage in meaningful career development opportunities while accessing vast networks of progressive lawyers and changemakers throughout the country.

Cara McClellan GEd’12, Director of the Advocacy for Racial and Civil (ARC) Justice Clinic and Practice Associate Professor of Law, who nominated Hufford-Bucklin for the 2024 Clinical Legal Education Association (CLEA) Outstanding Team Award, said, “Annamarie has gone above and beyond throughout the semester in her thorough representation of clients. In addition to getting to know her as a clinic student, she also served as my research assistant and demonstrated the same commitment to excellence.”

Hufford-Bucklin began working with ACS in 2019 as a Network Advancement Fellow with ACS’s Pro Bono and State Attorney General projects. As a 1L representative, she supported Penn Carey Law ACS chapter’s regular programming and professional development opportunities.

Hufford-Bucklin was the Director of External Affairs and helped to organize the annual Constance Baker Motley Writing Competition as a 2L. For Election Day 2022, she led a team-up with New York City ACS chapters and the Democracy Law Project to conduct non-partisan poll.

Throughout this academic year as Co-President of Penn Carey Law’s ACS chapter, Hufford-Bucklin has worked diligently to help grow the chapter’s campus presence while also connecting with Temple University and other Philadelphia area student and lawyer ACS chapters to foster a growing network of cooperation and collaboration.

“Annamarie helped lead the chapter through a very successful year with events that ranged from advice on 1L exams, to Supreme Court Reviews, to visits from judges, DAs, and state SGs,” said Kermit Roosevelt, David Berger Professor for the Administration of Justice and Penn Carey Law’s ACS faculty advisor. “The chapter’s programming helped students understand the legal world that confronts them. I’m delighted to see Annamarie get the recognition she deserves for her leadership in supporting Penn students and the mission of ACS.”

