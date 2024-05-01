Best Corporate & Securities Articles of 2023

Lisa Fairfax, Jill Fisch, and Elizabeth Pollman

Articles by Profs. Lisa Fairfax, Jill E. Fisch, and Elizabeth Pollman and are among Corporate Practice Commentator's Top 10 Corporate and Securities Articles of 2023.

Once again, University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School faculty features prominently on the Top 10 Corporate and Securities Articles of 2023 by Corporate Practice Commentator.

Institute for Law & Economics (ILE) co-directors Lisa M. Fairfax, Presidential Professor, Jill E. Fisch, Saul A. Fox Distinguished Professor of Business Law, and Elizabeth Pollman, Professor of Law, all had articles included on the list.

This year’s honorees include:

Fellow prominent scholars in corporate and securities law voted for the top 10 articles out of more than 400 submissions for this year’s list. This is the 30th year the Corporate Practice Commentor has polled corporate and securities law professors to select the best corporate and securities articles published in legal journals.

This year marks Fisch’s 16th and Fairfax’s second appearance on the prestigious list, while Pollman’s scholarship has appeared on the list seven times in the last seven years.

Fisch is an internationally known scholar whose work focuses on the intersection of business and law, including the role of regulation and litigation in addressing limitations in the disciplinary power of the capital markets. In 2022, she received the University’s Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation Award for Distinguished Teaching. She has also received the LLM Award for Excellence in Teaching and the Robert A. Gorman Award for Excellence in Teaching twice.

Pollman is an expert in business law who teaches and writes in corporate law and governance, startups, venture capital, and entrepreneurship. She is the co-author of Business Organizations: A Contemporary Approach and co-editor of the Research Handbook on Corporate Purpose and Personhood. She serves on the Corporate Laws Committee of the American Bar Association and is a research member of the European Corporate Governance Institute. Pollman has received the Harvey Levin Memorial Award for Teaching Excellence and the LLM Prize for Excellence in Teaching twice.

Fairfax’s research and scholarly interests include corporate governance, board fiduciary duties, board-shareholder engagement, and affinity fraud and she teaches courses in the business area. She is author of a textbook, Business Organizations: An Integrated Approach and co-author of a textbook, Securities Litigation, Enforcement and Compliance: Cases and Materials. She currently serves as a public governor on the Board of Governors of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). She previously served as an appointed member of the Investor Advisory Committee of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and as a member of FINRA’s National Adjudicatory Council. She is a member of the American Law Institute as well as a member of the Advisory Group for the ALI Restatement of Law, Corporate Governance. She also serves on the board of the Institute for Law and Economic Policy and the SEC Historical Society.

