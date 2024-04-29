Q & A with Sherita Ragins

Sherita Ragins

What is your position at Penn Carey Law?

I currently serve as the Associate Director for Cross-Disciplinary Programs at Penn Carey Law. In this role, I oversee and support various cross-disciplinary initiatives that enhance the educational experience of our students.





How do you help and support students who are interested in cross-disciplinary programs?

I play a crucial role in assisting students interested in cross-disciplinary programs. My responsibilities include streamlining the process for Master in Law certificates, coordinating cross-disciplinary events like our successful fair, and ensuring that students’ transcripts accurately reflect their achievements. I also provide guidance and support to students, helping them navigate the complexities of these programs and connect with resources across multiple schools at Penn.





What is your favorite thing about working across multiple schools at Penn?

One of the most rewarding aspects of working across multiple schools at Penn is the opportunity to collaborate with a diverse range of faculty, staff, and students. Interacting with individuals from various academic backgrounds and disciplines fosters a rich and dynamic work environment. It’s incredibly satisfying to witness the innovative ideas that emerge from these collaborations and to contribute to the growth of our cross-disciplinary programs.





Any word(s) of advice for students thinking about doing a cross-disciplinary program?

For students considering cross-disciplinary programs, my advice is to be open to new experiences and embrace the opportunity to expand your horizons. These programs offer a unique chance to blend knowledge and skills from different disciplines, enriching your educational journey. Seek guidance from mentors, engage with peers from diverse backgrounds, and make the most of the resources available. Ultimately, cross-disciplinary programs can be transformative, enabling you to approach complex issues with a well-rounded perspective.