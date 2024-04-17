Booklist: Autism Acceptance Month

In celebration of Autism Acceptance Month, we are highlighting titles from our growing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) Collection.

Autism Acceptance Month, held every April, celebrates and recognizes the many diverse and varied experiences across the Autism spectrum. For years, those in the Autism community have advocated to advance April beyond awareness and forward into acceptance to honor their unique experiences, strengths, and challenges.

The books listed below are part of our growing DEIB collection, which includes titles on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging; social justice topics; activism; and collective liberation. The collection is located on the third floor of the library.

We’re Not Broken: Changing the Autism Conversation

Eric Garcia

In this groundbreaking debut, Eric Garcia draws from his own experiences as an Autistic journalist to discuss the social and policy gaps that exist in supporting those on the Autism spectrum. From education to healthcare, he explores how Autistic people wrestle with systems that were not built with them in mind. At the same time, he shares the experiences of all types of Autistic people, from those with higher support needs, to Autistic people of color, to those who are LGBTQ. In doing so, he gives his community a platform to articulate their own needs, rather than having others speak for them, which has been a standard for far too long.

Unmasking Autism: Discovering the New Faces of Neurodiversity

Devon Price

Dr. Devon Price shares his personal experience with masking and blends history, social science research, prescriptions, and personal profiles to tell a story of neurodivergence that has thus far been dominated by those on the outside looking in. For Dr. Price and many others, Autism is a deep source of uniqueness and beauty. Unfortunately, living in a neurotypical world means it can also be a source of incredible alienation and pain. Most masked Autistic individuals struggle for decades before discovering who they truly are. Dr. Price lays the groundwork for unmasking and offers exercises that encourage self-expression.

We’re All Neurodiverse: How to Build a Neurodiversity-Affirming Future and Challenge Neuronormativity

Sonny Jane Wise

At times challenging and radical, Sonny Jane Wise explores the intersections of neurodivergence with disability, gender, sexuality, and race. Through interviews, narratives, and the lens of their own raw experiences, they consider how current systems and structures that impact neurodivergent people are rooted in outdated capitalist and racist frameworks, and how these need to change and adapt to be neurodiversity affirming. Sonny Jane’s words are a rallying cry to challenge the pathology paradigm.

Great Minds Think Differently: Neurodiversity for Lawyers and Other Professionals

Haley Moss

As an attorney diagnosed with Autism at the age of three, author Haley Moss grew up knowing what it was like to feel unheard or unseen because of the way she communicated. Neurodiversity is a natural, valuable aspect of human diversity, yet one that too often means that people with neurocognitive differences face discrimination and exclusion. This book lays the groundwork for a more inclusive and understanding legal culture and profession. It explains neurodiversity from the author’s own perspective and elucidates the value and advantages neurodiverse colleagues can bring to practice.

The Neurodiversity Edge: The Essential Guide to Embracing Autism, ADHD, Dyslexia, and Other Neurological Differences for Any Organization

Maureen Dunne

People with Autism and other neurological differences can be overlooked by the traditional hiring process. As a result, companies tend to miss out on a great number of highly skilled professionals. This indispensable guide is based on more than two decades of research, case studies, stories from neurodivergent voices, and Dr. Dunne’s own lived experiences as a neurodivergent employer, entrepreneur, board member, and CEO. The Neurodiversity Edge is an essential guide to better understanding neurodiversity, authentic neuroinclusion, and the human mind.