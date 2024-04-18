Helping At-Risk Scholars Escape Danger

As recently featured in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Eric A. Feldman, Heimbold Chair in International Law, Professor of Law and Deputy Dean for International Programs, played an instrumental role in bringing Jawad Moradi to the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School from Afghanistan as part of the University’s At-Risk Scholars Program, launched in 2021.

Moradi was a Visiting Scholar at Penn Carey Law in 2022-23. He is one of six at-risk scholars that Penn has hosted since the program started with the goal of helping scholars escape persecution and danger. With Feldman’s support, Moradi focused on studying and passing the bar exam, and he now works as corporate counsel for a Delaware financial firm.

From The Philadelphia Inquirer:

When the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan in 2021, Jawad Moradi feared that he would be put in prison, or worse.