Leading the American Student Dental Association

Parker Norman D’25, ML’26 and Samarth Setru D’25, ML’26

Two ML candidates, Parker Norman D’25, ML’26 and Samarth Setru D’25, ML’26, have secured ASDA national leadership positions.

Parker Norman D’25, ML’26 and Samarth Setru D’25, ML’26 will serve two important leadership roles in the American Student Dental Association during 2024-25.

Setru will serve as President, while Norman will be Speaker of the House of Delegates. They were chosen by the ASDA House of Delegates, which represents 70 dental schools across the country.

Both dental students are also concurrently Master in Law (ML) candidates at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

Setru emphasized the collective strength of ASDA.

“Every ASDA member has a powerful voice, and together, 23,000 voices nationwide make us the strongest student-run organization in the country,” he said. “Moreover, we are very comprehensive, with programming related to advocacy, community outreach; mentorship; wellness; and diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.”

Norman said the ASDA has given her a voice and looks forward to serving as Speaker.

“[ASDA] has empowered me to be an advocate for myself, my patients, and other dental students,” she said. “I am eager to give back to the organization through this role and help ensure all voices are heard and that anybody can be an advocate.”

Read more at Penn Dental Medicine.