Booklist: International Transgender Day of Visibility

Reclaiming Two Spirirts

We are excited to offer another look at our growing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) collection, which includes titles on diversity, equity, and inclusion; social justice topics; activism; and collective liberation.

We are excited to offer another look at our growing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) collection, which includes titles on diversity, equity, and inclusion; social justice topics; activism; and collective liberation.

The International Transgender Day of Visibility is an annual day of recognition dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments and victories of transgender and gender-expansive people, while simultaneously raising awareness of the work that is still needed to combat discrimination and violence. The books listed below and other DEIB titles are located on the third floor of Biddle Library.

Gender Euphoria: Stories of Joy from Trans, Non-Binary and Intersex Writers

Laura Kate Dale

In this groundbreaking anthology, nineteen trans, non-binary, agender, gender-fluid and intersex writers share their experiences of gender euphoria. What they have in common are their feelings of elation, pride, confidence, freedom, and ecstasy as a direct result of coming out as non-cisgender, and how coming to terms with their gender has brought unimaginable joy into their lives.

Transgender History: The Roots of Today’s Revolution

Susan Stryker

Covering American transgender history from the mid-twentieth century to today, Transgender History takes a chronological approach to the subject of transgender history, with each chapter covering major movements, writings, and events. Chapters cover the transsexual and transvestite communities in the years following World War II; trans radicalism and social change, which spanned from 1966 with the publication of The Transsexual Phenomenon, and lasted through the early 1970s; the mid-’70s to 1990-the era of identity politics and the changes witnessed in trans circles through these years; and the gender issues witnessed through the ’90s and ’00s.

Reclaiming Two-Spirits: Sexuality, Spiritual Renewal & Sovereignty in Native America

Gregory D. Smithers

Drawing on written sources, archaeological evidence, art, and oral storytelling, Reclaiming Two-Spirits spans the centuries from Spanish invasion to the present, tracing massacres and inquisitions and revealing how the authors of colonialism’s written archives used language to both denigrate and erase Two-Spirit people from history. But as Gregory Smithers shows, the colonizers failed–and Indigenous resistance is core to this story. Reclaiming Two-Spirits amplifies their voices, reconnecting their history to Native nations in the 21st century.

Voices From Hawai’i’s Mahu and Transgender Communities

Andrew Matzner

This book is a collection of oral histories of transwomen and māhū from the island of O’ahu. Gender diversity had a special place within indigenous Hawai’ian culture, which was silenced with Western colonization. So what does it mean to be transgender in Hawai’i today? What are the connections between cultural diversity and gender diversity? Through their stories, the contributors to this book will take you on a profound journey to a deeper understanding.

A Short History of Trans Misogyny

Jules Gill-Peterson

Combining new historical analysis with political and activist accessibility, the book shows why it matters to understand trans misogyny as a specific form of violence with a documentable history. It shows how trans femininity has become legible as a fault line of broader global histories, including colonial government, the policing of urban public space, and the line between the formal and informal economy. This transnational and intersectional approach reinforces that trans women are not isolated social subjects who appear alone; they are in fact central to the modern social world.

Captive Genders: Trans Embodiment and the Prison Industrial Complex

Eric A. Stanley & Nat Smith (Editors)

The first collection of its kind, Eric A. Stanley and Nat Smith bring together current and former prisoners, activists, and academics to offer new ways for understanding how race, gender, ability, and sexuality are lived under the crushing weight of captivity. Through a politic of gender self-determination, this collection argues that trans/queer liberation and prison abolition must be grown together. From rioting against police violence and critiquing hate crimes legislation to prisoners demanding access to HIV medications, and far beyond, Captive Genders is a challenge for us all to join the struggle.