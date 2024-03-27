Sadie Alexander Exhibit

The Archives & Special Collections team created the permanent exhibit, “Sadie Tanner Mossel Alexander (1898-1989), Class of 1927” to honor the legacy of Sadie Alexander, the first Black woman to graduate from Penn Carey Law.

The Archives & Special Collections team created the permanent exhibit, “Sadie Tanner Mossel Alexander (1898-1989), Class of 1927” to honor the legacy of Sadie Alexander, the first Black woman to graduate from Penn Carey Law. The exhibit is housed in front of the Office of Career Strategy and regularly updated to highlight moments of Alexander’s career.

The exhibit currently features awards and diplomas Alexander received throughout her life as well as several photographs, including an image of her first law office at 1901 Chestnut Street, where her diplomas from the University of Pennsylvania can be seen on the wall behind her desk.

Also featured are photographs of Sadie Alexander with other founding members of the National Bar Association and a photograph of her with Martin Luther King Jr. at the civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery.

“I knew well that the only way I could get that door open was to knock it down; because I knocked all of them down.” - Sadie Tanner Mossel Alexander

Additional Resources