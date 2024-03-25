Adam Liptak Named Penn Carey Law’s 2024 Commencement Speaker

Graduation at the Academy of Music

Adam Liptak has covered the Supreme Court for The New York Times for 16 years.

Adam Liptak, legal correspondent for The New York Times, has been selected as the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School’s 2024 commencement speaker.

Adam LiptakLiptak, who holds undergraduate and law degrees from Yale, joined The New York Times in 2002 and began covering the Supreme Court in 2008. The following year, his series, “American Exception,” which explores how the United States’ legal system differs from other developed nations, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in explanatory reporting.

“I’m honored and delighted to help celebrate the graduates’ remarkable achievements and bright prospects,” Liptak said.

Liptak’s journalism career began as a news clerk for The Times after graduating from Yale with a bachelor’s degree in English. After he earned his law degree, he practiced law for 14 years, concentrating on First Amendment issues, first at Cahill Gordon & Reindel and then in The New York Times Company’s corporate legal department.

Liptak is also a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and has taught courses on the Supreme Court and the First Amendment at several law schools, including the University of Chicago, New York University, and Yale.

“We are honored to welcome Adam Liptak as our 2024 Commencement Speaker,” said Dean and Bernard G. Segal Professor of Law Sophia Lee. “His deep understanding of the law and his varied career makes him the perfect choice to inspire Penn Carey Law’s graduating class as they embark on their own professional journeys.”

Michael Krone C’19, L’24, WG’24, president of the Penn Carey Law JD Class of 2024, looks forward to Liptak’s words of wisdom from his years as a lawyer, journalist, and fact-seeker covering our nation’s highest Court.