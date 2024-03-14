Celebrating Student Scholars

Student Scholarship Luncheon

In February, Biddle hosted two celebrations of research and scholarship authored by Penn Carey Law students. Ten presenters spoke about their recent work and answered questions.

Although librarians have the pleasure of working with law student authors throughout the year, we don’t always get to see the final product of their intellectual labors.

This February, Biddle hosted two inaugural celebrations of research and scholarship authored by Penn Carey Law students, where presenters could offer a ‘lightning talk’ on their recent work, followed by Q&A.



We heard from ten impressive students speaking on a wide range of fascinating topics. Thank you to each of the faculty, staff, and students who attended, and we will look forward to welcoming you to a second event next year!



Our Speakers