Celebrating Student Scholars

In February, Biddle hosted two celebrations of research and scholarship authored by Penn Carey Law students. Ten presenters spoke about their recent work and answered questions.
Although librarians have the pleasure of working with law student authors throughout the year, we don’t always get to see the final product of their intellectual labors.
This February, Biddle hosted two inaugural celebrations of research and scholarship authored by Penn Carey Law students, where presenters could offer a ‘lightning talk’ on their recent work, followed by Q&A.
We heard from ten impressive students speaking on a wide range of fascinating topics. Thank you to each of the faculty, staff, and students who attended, and we will look forward to welcoming you to a second event next year!
Our Speakers
- Melany Amarikwa, Social Media Platforms’ Reckoning: The Harmful Impact of TikTok’s Algorithm on People of Color
- R. Brian Tracz, Bruen and the Gun Rights of Pretrial Defendants
- Olamide Dozier-Williams, Just Banking: A Rawlsian Dual Mandate
- Yitzchak Carroll, “Dial Nine”: A Framework for Regulating the Troubled Teen Industry
- Benjamin Keener, Plato’s Equity Jurisprudence
- Rachel M. Shoemaker, Post Post-Paramount Decrees: The Evolution of Antitrust Concerns as the Film Industry Transforms
- Joshua L. Herzberg, The Other Brady Rights
- Caroline Ribet, More Eyes on the El: How an Urbanist Approach to Disorder Can Bring Philadelphia’s Market-Frankford Line Towards a More Vibrant Future
- Joseph Stuever, Advancing Rule 23(c)(4) Issue Class Certification “When Appropriate”
- Julian R. Lutz, Enhanced Remedies, Enhanced Risks: Thryv, Cemex, and the Biden NLRB’s Federal Court Future