Celebrating Excellence

Professor Cathie Struve

Prof. Cathie Struve receives the 2024 Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching

Catherine (Cathie) T. Struve, the David E. Kaufman & Leopold C. Glass Professor of Law, has been honored with the 2024 Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching. This esteemed accolade, established in 1961 with the support of the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation, celebrates educators who demonstrate exceptional commitment and excellence in teaching.

The University awards eight Lindback Awards each year, recognizing outstanding educators across various disciplines. Cathie Struve stands out among the recipients for her exceptional dedication to legal education and mentorship.

Dean Sophia Lee of Penn Carey Law remarked, “The Lindback Awards not only honor exceptional educators but also underscore Penn’s commitment to fostering a vibrant academic community. Cathie’s dedication to her students exemplifies the spirit of these awards.”

Nominees for the Lindback Awards are determined in December through rigorous nominations and recommendations by faculty and students, adhering to specific guidelines. Two distinct committees, one representing health schools and the other non-health schools, comprised of six previous award winners and four students each, meticulously evaluate the nominees to select the recipients.

Before joining the Law School over two decades ago, she clerked for Judge Amalya Kearse of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and gained practical experience as an associate in the litigation department at Cravath, Swaine & Moore. Her current research interests center on federal appellate procedure.

Struve serves as a Reporter to the U.S. Judicial Conference Standing Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure. She was elected to the American Law Institute (ALI) in 2006 and subsequently to the Council in 2010, where she serves as an Adviser on the Restatement Third, The Law of American Indians project. Struve’s dedication to teaching has garnered recognition, including the Law School’s Harvey Levin Memorial Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2003, 2009, and 2015. Her teaching philosophy emphasizes student engagement, intellectual growth, and fostering a vibrant academic community.