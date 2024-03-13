Examining Health Care Equities

At The Regulatory Review, Prof. Allison K. Hoffman discusses the role of state ballot initiatives, federal law, and private equity in the U.S. health care system.

University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School Professor of Law and Deputy Dean Allison K. Hoffman recently spoke with The Regulatory Review about the complexities surrounding health care access, state and federal policy dynamics, and private sector involvement in health care delivery.

Allison K. Hoffman, Professor of Law and Deputy DeanAn expert on health care law and policy, Hoffman examines some of the most important legal and social issues of our time, including health insurance regulation, the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and retiree healthcare expenses, and long-term care. Her research aims to bring greater descriptive and analytical clarity to the purposes of health care and health insurance regulation and policy design.

Her writing appears in top law reviews and peer reviewed medical and health policy journals. Hoffman co-edited the Oxford Handbook of U.S. Health Law with I. Glenn Cohen and William M. Sage, which offers the most comprehensive review of U.S. health law in the post-ACA era.

Her opinion writing has appeared in The Hill, The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and The Washington Post, as well as in various blogs. In 2018, she was awarded the Robert A. Gorman Award for Excellence in Teaching at Penn Carey Law.

From The Regulatory Review:

The Regulatory Review: In a recent article in The Regulatory Review, you and your co-author discussed the limits of state ballot initiatives in improving access to care absent federal action. In your opinion, what is the single most important federal action that could improve access to care nationwide?

The most important action is something that we didn’t address in that article, namely creating adequate funding for long-term care that can be used flexibly. This funding should allow for care in nursing homes or at home, as well as care provided by a professional caregiver or by family. The lack of a cohesive and adequately funded public insurance program for long-term care is creating crushing obligations for family and friends. Nearly a decade ago, I wrote about the need for policy solutions for long-term care needs that adequately take into account the risk faced by informal caregivers. Since coming to Penn seven years ago, I have collaborated with colleagues here to draw attention to what an insufficient collective commitment to long-term care funding produces, including appalling harms in nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic… .

The Regulatory Review is a daily online publication that provides accessible coverage of regulatory policymaking and enforcement issues across a full range of regulatory topics and from a variety of perspectives.

Launched in 2009 and operating under the guidance of Cary Coglianese, Edward B. Shils Professor of Law and Professor of Political Science, The Review is edited by students at Penn Carey Law. It is part of the overarching teaching, research, and outreach mission of the Penn Program on Regulation (PPR), which draws together more than 60 faculty from across the University of Pennsylvania.

Read the full interview at The Regulatory Review.