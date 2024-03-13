March Madness: Case Law Edition

2024 March Madness Bracket

We know you have opinions about all those opinions you read in 1L classes, so here’s your chance to have some fun with them! Choose who will advance to the next round!

Which of these cases is the G.O.A.T? You decide!

For each match up below, choose which case you think deserves to advance to the next round. Winners of the round will be posted here and on our March Madness board in Biddle Library.

Maybe it was your favorite (or least favorite) to discuss. Maybe it is the one you think is the most essential or foundational. Maybe it is the one that is the most memorable (for good or for ill). Or maybe it just has the right vibe today. Whatever the reason, let us know your votes!

Submit Your Bracket Winners for Round 1

Round 1 (Vote by March 18)

Erie Railroad Co. v. Tompkins versus Hawkins v. McGee

Marbury v. Madison versus People v. Goetz

Lochner v. New York versus Lucy v. Zehmer

International Shoe Co. v. Washington versus Vosburg v. Putney

Pennoyer v. Neff versus The T.J. Hooper

Wickard v. Filburn versus Regina v. Dudley and Stephens

Regina v. Dudley and Stephens

Brown v. Board of Education versus Frigaliment Importing Co. v. B.N.S. Int’l Sales Corp.

Twombly & Iqbal versus Palsgraf v. Long Island Railroad Co.

The winners of this round will advance to the next, and you’ll get to vote again! Stay tuned!

Many thanks to the University of Baltimore Law Library for the inspiration!