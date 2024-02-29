Protecting the Right to Seek Asylum

At The Hill, Transnational Legal Clinic Director Sarah Paoletti urges representatives to “take a long, hard look at the ways our immigration and deportation systems are failing people who are in harm’s way.”

At The Hill, Sarah Paoletti, Practice Professor of Law and Founder and Director of the Transnational Legal Clinic at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, argues that the United States must reform the immigration system to protect the right to seek asylum and honor the country’s obligations under international law.

Sarah Paoletti, Transnational Legal Clinic Director“Our representatives must take a long, hard look at the ways our immigration and deportation systems are failing people who are in harm’s way,” write Paoletti and co-author R. Denisse Cordova Montes, Lecturer in Law and Acting Associate Director of the Human Rights Clinic at the University of Miami School of Law. “We need to truly honor our obligations under international law, by reforming our immigration system in a way that protects the right to seek asylum, provides safeguards the due process rights of those subjected to deportation, and considers the totality of the circumstances that confront an individual and their family members if they are not accepted into or are deported from the U.S.”

Paoletti’s research focuses on the intersection of human rights, migration, labor law, and access to justice. The Transnational Legal Clinic is the Law School’s international human rights and immigration clinic in which students grapple with international and comparative legal norms, working across borders, legal systems, cultures, and languages, representing individuals in immigration proceedings, and advocating on behalf of and in collaboration with organizations and individuals before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, the UN, and other fora.