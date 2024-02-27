Public Interest Law Center Leadership

Brent Landau

Adjunct Prof. Brent Landau, Executive Director of the Public Interest Law Center, teaches Professional Responsibility at the Law School.

Brent Landau, Adjunct Professor of Law at University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, is the new Executive Director of the Public Interest Law Center.

The Law Center uses high-impact legal strategies to advance the civil, social, and economic rights of communities in the Philadelphia region facing discrimination, inequality, and poverty. Through litigation, community education, advocacy, and organizing, the nonprofit secures access to fundamental resources and services.

“This is pivotal time in the history of Pennsylvania and Philadelphia, and the Law Center, as always, is standing up for a more just future,” said Landau. “I look forward to doing everything I can to assist the organization’s efforts to serve thousands of people who have been mistreated or ignored by state officials, landlords, or unjust policies. I can’t wait to join the fight for a constitutional public school funding system in Pennsylvania, a free and fair 2024 election, environmental justice for residents of Black and Latino neighborhoods that have faced decades of disinvestment, and much more.”

Landau was previously the Global Managing Partner of Hausfeld, where he litigated antitrust and human rights class actions while maintaining an active pro bono practice that included working with the Law Center to challenge nuisance auto-body shops in Southwest Philadelphia on behalf of homeowners.

“Brent is a truly brilliant attorney with a deep commitment to the Law Center’s mission, and a history of landmark victories working on behalf of people who have been denied fundamental rights,” said Law Center Board Chair Molly Flynn, a partner at Barnes & Thornburg. “We have complete confidence in Brent’s leadership and are so excited for the future of the Law Center, as we continue to fight for strong public schools, our unencumbered right to vote, environmental justice and much more alongside Pennsylvanians who face discrimination and poverty.”

He received his JD from Harvard Law School, where he was a supervising editor of the Harvard Journal on Legislation, and his BA from State University of New York at Binghamton.

Learn more about Penn Carey Law’s staunch commitment to public service.