BookList: Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, the Biddle Library is pleased to provide a sneak peek into our newly curated Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) collection, which includes titles on diversity, equity, and inclusion; social justice topics; activism; and collective liberation.

As we approach the upcoming launch, we encourage readers to keep an eye out for the full unveiling of the DEI collection. In the meantime, please enjoy this selection of titles in observance of Black History Month. All of the titles are available in print and can be checked out at the circulation desk.

Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America, by Michael Harriot

“Combining unapologetically provocative storytelling with meticulous research based on primary sources as well as the work of pioneering Black historians, scholars, and journalists, Harriot removes the white sugarcoating from the American story, placing Black people squarely at the center. With incisive wit, Harriot speaks hilarious truth to oppressive power, subverting conventional historical narratives with little-known stories about the experiences of Black Americans. From the African Americans who arrived before 1619 to the unenslavable bandit who inspired America’s first police force, this long overdue corrective provides a revealing look into our past that is as urgent as it is necessary. For too long, we have refused to acknowledge that American history is white history. Not this one. This history is Black AF.”

Black Joy: Stories of Resistance, Resilience, and Restoration, Tracey M. Lewis-Giggetts

“When Tracey M. Lewis-Giggetts wrote an essay on Black joy for The Washington Post, she had no idea just how deeply it would resonate. But the outpouring of positive responses affirmed her own lived experience: that Black joy is not just a weapon of resistance, it is a tool for resilience. With this book, Tracey aims to gift her community with a collection of lyrical essays about the way joy has evolved, even in the midst of trauma, in her own life. Detailing these instances of joy in the context of Black culture allows us to recognize the power of Black joy as a resource to draw upon, and to challenge the one-note narratives of Black life as solely comprised of trauma and hardship.”

Black Women Taught Us: An Intimate History of Black Feminism, by Jenn M. Jackson

“A love letter to those who have been minimized and forgotten, this collection repositions Black women’s intellectual and political work at the center of today’s liberation movements. Across thirteen original essays that explore the legacy and work of Black women writers and leaders–from Harriet Jacobs and Ida B. Wells to the Combahee River Collective and Audre Lorde–Jackson sets the record straight about Black women’s longtime movement organizing, theorizing, and coalition building in the name of racial, gender, and sexual justice in the United States and abroad. These essays show, in both critical and deeply personal terms, how Black women have been at the center of modern liberation movements, despite the erasure and misrecognition of their efforts. Jackson illustrates how Black women have frequently done the work of liberation at great risk to their lives and livelihoods.”

All the Black Girls Are Activists: A Fourth Wave Womanist Pursuit of Dreams as Radical Resistance, by EbonyJanice

“Hip Hop Womanist writer and theologian EbonyJanice’s book of essays center a fourth wave of Womanism, dreaming, the pursuit of softness, ancestral reverence, and radical wholeness as tools of liberation. All The Black Girls Are Activists is a love letter to Black girls and Black women, asking and attempting to offer some answers to ‘Who would black women get to be if we did not have to create from a place of resistance?’ by naming Black women’s wellness, wholeness, and survival as the radical revolution we have been waiting for.”

The Black Reparations Project : A Handbook for Racial Justice, by William A. Darity, A. Kirsten Mullen, & Lucas Hubbard (eds.)

“A surge in interest in black reparations is taking place in America on a scale not seen since the Reconstruction Era. The Black Reparations Project gathers an accomplished interdisciplinary team of scholars - members of the Reparations Planning Committee - who have considered the issues pertinent to making reparations happen. The first section of The Black Reparations Project crystallizes the rationale for reparations, cataloguing centuries of racial repression, discrimination, violence, mass incarceration, and the massive black-white wealth gap. Drawing on the contributors’ expertise in economics, history, law, public policy, public health, and education, the second section unfurls direct guidance for building and implementing a reparations program, including draft legislation that addresses how the program should be financed and how claimants can be identified and compensated. Rigorous and comprehensive, The Black Reparations Project will motivate, guide, and speed the final leg of the journey for justice.

All About Love, by bell hooks

“Here, at her most provocative and intensely personal, renowned scholar, cultural critic and feminist bell hooks offers a proactive new ethic for a society bereft with lovelessness—not the lack of romance, but the lack of care, compassion, and unity. People are divided, she declares, by society’s failure to provide a model for learning to love. As bell hooks uses her incisive mind to explore the question ‘What is love?’ her answers strike at both the mind and heart. Razing the cultural paradigm that the ideal love is infused with sex and desire, she provides a new path to love that is sacred, redemptive, and healing for individuals and for a nation.”