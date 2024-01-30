Congressional Testimony on AI and Intellectual Property

Prof. Jennifer E. Rothman will testify on possible federal laws to address AI and how the proposed “No AI FRAUD Act” would make things worse.

In advance of the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Jennifer E. Rothman, Nicholas F. Gallicchio Professor of Law at University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, will testify before Congress’ Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet about the opportunities for federal law to address the dangers that artificial intelligence (AI) poses to the rights of artists, creators, and ordinary people.

Jennifer E. Rothman, Nicholas F. Gallicchio Professor of LawRothman is internationally recognized for her scholarship in the field of intellectual property law. She is the leading expert on the right of publicity and is frequently sought after to consult on legislation, high-profile litigation, and the development of creative projects. Rothman holds a secondary appointment at the Annenberg School for Communication.

The hearing, “Artificial Intelligence and Intellectual Property: Part II – Identity in the Age of AI,” will consider the challenges to identity rights posed by AI and opportunities for federal legislation to address them. As part of her testimony, Rothman will comment on the recently introduced “No Artificial Intelligence Fake Replicas and Unauthorized Duplications Act of 2024,” or the “No AI FRAUD Act.”

While the bill purports to address threats posed by AI-generated performances, Rothman will testify that the proposed bill will make things worse by allowing others to own a person’s voice and likeness in perpetuity. She will also testify that “allowing such transfers [of a person’s voice or likeness] violates our most sacred and fundamental rights and thwarts the expressed goals of Congress to protect the livelihood of performers, the dignity of ordinary people, and the ability to distinguish accurate images and sounds from those which are deceptive creations of highly sophisticated AI.”

Lainey Wilson, 2024 GRAMMY Nominee, 2023 CMA Entertainer of the Year, and 2023 ACM Female Artist of the Year; Harvey Mason Jr., President and CEO, Recording Academy; and Christopher Mohr, President, Software and Information Industry Association will also testify at the hearing.

Watch the hearing on February 2, 2024, at noon ET.

Read more of Rothman’s scholarship on AI.