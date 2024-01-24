ECGI Fellow

Jill Fisch

Internationally known scholar Prof. Jill E. Fisch has joined the distinguished ranks of European Corporate Governance Institute Fellows.

The European Corporate Governance Institute (EGGI) has announced that Jill E. Fisch, Saul A. Fox Distinguished Professor of Business Law, has been appointed a Fellow. At the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, Fisch also serves as Co-Director of the Institute for Law & Economics.

The Institute awards the title Fellow of ECGI to individuals who have demonstrated scientific excellence or other outstanding achievements in the area of corporate governance and stewardship. ECGI Fellows, drawn from academia in Europe and the United States, are elected by their peers, existing Fellows of ECGI.

“The ECGI is one of the leading academic institutions on corporate governance in the world,” said Fisch. “I am honored to be recognized as a Fellow.”

Fisch’s work focuses on the intersection of business and law including the role of regulation and litigation in addressing limitations in the disciplinary power of the capital markets. Her scholarship has appeared in the top law reviews including the Harvard Law Review, Yale Law Journal, Columbia Law Review, Texas Law Review, and the University of Pennsylvania Law Review. Her current research focuses on the role of institutional investors in corporate governance, particularly shareholder voting. Other projects include analysis of shareholder proposals, ESG disclosure, and the participation of retail investors in the capital markets.

In 2022, Fisch received the University’s Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation Award for Distinguished Teaching. She has also received the LLM Award for Excellence in Teaching (2015-16 and 2021-22) and the Robert A. Gorman Award for Excellence in Teaching (2010-11 and 2020-21).

“ECGI has a tradition of recognising the top academics around the world for their work on corporate governance and stewardship,” said Julian Franks, Professor of Finance, London Business School, who chaired the committee responsible for the election process. “The award of Fellow of the Institute is a significant honour collectively bestowed by the most recognized and accomplished scholars in the field. This year’s appointees are long-deserving and representative of the best-in-class scholarship that ECGI is renowned for.”

Learn more about Penn Carey Law’s distinguished faculty.