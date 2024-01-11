Rangita de Silva de Alwis

Rangita de Silva de Alwis will also help guide draft language on gender apartheid on General Recommendation 40 of the Committee on the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) treaty.

Rangita de Silva de Alwis will serve as the Special Advisor to the UK Parliamentary Committee on Gender Apartheid chaired by Baroness Helena Kennedy of the Shews KC.

Baroness Helena Kennedy has appeared in some of the Unite Kingdom’s landmark cases in the last 40 years including, the Brighton Bombing trial, Guildford Four appeal, and the bombing of the Israeli Embassy in 1994. She also served as the Principal of Mansfield College Oxford, where she founded the Oxford Bonovero Institute for Human Rights.

Other members of the Parliamentary Inquiry will include Baroness Brenda Marjorie Hale of Richmond, who served as President of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom from 2017 until 2020. She was the first woman to serve in the role.

The Inquiry will include oral hearings, written testimony and desk research. A report on its findings and recommendations will engage domestic and international bodies with the findings throughout the Inquiry and upon completion of the Inquiry.

As a member of the UN Committee on the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, de Silva de Alwis will also help guide draft language on gender apartheid on General Recommendation 40 of the treaty. This will be the first time that the crime of gender apartheid will be invoked in international norm creation.

Her recent paper, “Holding the Taliban Accountable for Gender Persecution,” will be published by Cambridge Press. In the paper, de Silva de Alwis examines the legal standards of gender persecution, “the evolving descriptor of gender apartheid as a way to describe the status of women in Afghanistan,” and legal accountability procedures designed to both hold perpetrators of crimes against humanity accountable and to vindicate Afghan women’s rights.

“Although the current locus of the paper is focused on Afghan women,” writes de Silva de Alwis, “it has larger implications for all other crimes of gender persecution.”

Read the full paper.