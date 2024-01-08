Election to American Law Institute

Dean Sophia Lee and Professor Jasmine Harris

University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School Dean and Bernard G. Segal Professor of Law Sophia Lee and Professor of Law Jasmine Harris are among the newest elected members of the American Law Institute (ALI).

“Professor Harris is a leader in the fields of disability and antidiscrimination law whose extraordinary dedication to creating a more just and equitable world is inspiring. Her ALI election is a well-deserved honor,” said Dean Lee. “I am also humbled to be included in this year’s election class and look forward to working with my colleagues to continue modernizing and reforming our legal system.”

A Penn Carey Law faculty member since 2009, Lee began her term as Dean in July 2023. As Dean, she is committed to ensuring Penn Carey Law provides an outstanding legal education that is broadly accessible, innovative, and interdisciplinary. Her scholarship focuses on administrative and constitutional law, using history to place the law in a broader context and examine how the past can shed light on its future. She has received Penn Carey Law’s Harvey Levin, A. Leo Levin, and Robert A. Gorman awards for excellence in teaching and holds a secondary appointment in history.

Harris is a law and inequality scholar with expertise in disability law, antidiscrimination law, and evidence. Her work addresses the relationship between law and equality, focusing on the law’s capacity to advance social norms of inclusion in the context of disability. She consults with federal and state lawmakers and legal advocates on legislative and policy reforms related to disability laws. She also serves on the Board of Directors for The Arc of the United States and as Chair of the Legal Advocacy Subcommittee to advise the organization on impact litigation.

“I am honored to be elected to the esteemed American Law Institute,” said Harris. “Our legal system is at an inflection point, and disability rights are at risk through several cases—especially those that have reached the highest levels of our justice system: the Supreme Court. I look forward to working with the ALI to ensure we maintain an equitable legal system that respects the rights of all.”

ALI seeks members who demonstrate excellence and innovation in its commitment to improving and modernizing U.S. law. For nearly 100 years, ALI members have produced academic research that continues to push our legal systems forward into the modern era. With their membership in this prestigious and historic organization, Lee and Professor Harris join more than two dozen University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School colleagues.

“For the past 100 years, The American Law Institute has aspired to strengthen and improve the legal system,” said ALI President David F. Levi. “Our greatest asset has always been our extraordinary members’ dedication of time, intellect, and energy to our projects. As we close out this 100th Anniversary year and enter the Institute’s second century, I look forward to seeing the ways in which this class will continue our tradition of excellence in promoting and protecting the rule of law.”

