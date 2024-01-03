Tips for Happy Computing in the New Year!

As we begin 2024, please review our tips for happy computing in new year!

The members of ITS wish you a happy and healthy new year! As we begin 2024, please review our tips for happy computing in new year. If you are experiencing problems with your laptop, these tips are a great place to start. ITS is always available to help as well. Please reach out to us at itshelp@law.upenn.edu if you have any issues that you need assistance with.

Updates/Restarts:

Please keep your laptop turned on and plugged in overnight. This will allow your system to receive the frequent and critical updates that are provided by the various services including Windows, Office, Defender (Antivirus), and Dell.

Don’t wait – be sure to restart your computer whenever there is a pending update. Pending updates typically cause computer instability and running the update often resolves the issues.

It is recommended to reboot/restart your computer regularly (at least once a week). This clears the memory, stops tasks from eating up RAM, and can reset peripherals. Be sure to shut down your computer properly - don’t hold the power button down but instead follow these directions: select Start and then select Power > Shut down. See MS support doc.



Caring for your Laptop:

When carrying your laptop back and forth, we recommend shutting it down first, and using the case provided.

If your laptop is lost or physically damaged, please report to ITS right away.

Be sure your laptop is always secured in a locked office or cabinet. Do not leave unattended laptops in shared offices/public spaces.

Keep your laptop plugged in when working at your desk or at home.

Security:

Use your Law School issued laptop when working with Penn Carey Law data especially sensitive data or student related data. Personal systems should not be used as we can’t ensure they are secure/free from malware and we are unable to audit security related issues including unauthorized data access/exfiltration.

Report suspected phishing to ITS. Always be skeptical of unsolicited emails (and texts and calls too).

Do not install applications on your Laptop that are not supported by Penn Carey Law ITS. You can see our supported solutions on ITS Online.

Be cautious downloading any files or visiting unknown web sites.



Audio/Video:

Video and audio problems with Zoom and Teams is common for many users. Basic troubleshooting can resolve many issues.

Teams: Mic Issues | Camera Issues

Zoom: