Top 23 Stories of 2023

Dean Sohpia Z. Lee with LLM students (2023)

A look back at this year’s top news stories at Penn Carey Law.

At the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, our top 2023 highlight was undoubtedly welcoming Sophia Z. Lee, Bernard G. Segal Professor of Law, as our new dean and leader of the Law School community.

In chronological order from January 2023 forward, here are 22 more of our top news stories from the past year:

The Edwin R. Keedy Cup, the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School’s internal moot court competition, tackled a case currently before the U.S. Supreme Court, Health & Hospital Corp. of Marion County, Indiana v. Talevski. The spirited finals featured Casey Danoff L’23, Colin Clemente Jones L’23, Simone Hunter-Hobson L’23, and Omar Khoury L’23.

Casey Danoff L’23, Colin Clemente Jones L’23, Simone Hunter-Hobson L’23, and Omar Khoury L’23

One of the Gittis Legal Clinics at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, the ARC Justice Clinic is led by Founding Director and Practice Associate Professor Cara McClellan GEd’12.

Prof. Jean Galbraith’s article, “The Runaway Presidential Power Over Diplomacy” has been awarded the Mike Lewis Prize.

Tess Wilkinson-Ryan’s L’05, G’06, PhD’08, Professor of Law and Psychology, new book Fool Proof: How Our Fear of Playing the Sucker Shapes Our Selves and the Social Order — and What We Can Do About It, brings evidence from studies in psychology, sociology, and economics to show how the sucker construct surreptitiously motivates our decisions both big and small.

Prof. Anita L. Allen’s article on privacy, race, equity, and online data-protection reform has been awarded a 2023 Privacy Papers for Policymakers Award.

Anita L. Allen

The Sadie Scholar Class of 2025 reflects on what the Dr. Sadie T.M. Alexander Scholarship Program means to them and why representation in the legal field is so important.

Three Penn Carey Law alumni have accepted high-level leadership roles in Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration.

Penn Carey Law recognized six faculty members with teaching awards for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Prof. Lisa Fairfax has been appointed to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Board of Governors.

Deuel Ross L’09 successfully argued before the Supreme Court that Alabama’s congressional map violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Paul Sindberg L'23

Paul Sindberg L’23, the first graduate of the LGBTQ Certificate program, will advocate for equitable LGBTQ+ rights and care as a union lawyer.

This year’s accomplished cohort of over 100 Penn Carey Law LLM students hail from over 30 countries.

Rachel Kabat L’25 and Robert Kirschenbaum L’25 won the 2023 New England Hockey Arbitration Competition.

This year, 18 Penn Carey Law alumni launch dynamic public interest careers through post-graduate fellowships.

The members of the Law School’s newest class of 248 students were selected from one of the largest applicant pools in Law School history.

Sophia Z. Lee, Dean and Bernard G. Segal Professor of Law, shares a special welcome message as Penn Carey Law students, faculty, and staff begin a new academic year.

This fall, the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School welcomes 12 scholars, teachers, and lawyers to our distinguished faculty; Kate Shaw, Professor of Law, is joining the faculty in January.

Osagie Imasogie LLM’85 has been named to the inaugural President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States.

Sally Gordon & Doug Frenkel W’69, L’72

Prof. David Hoffman and a team of Penn Carey Law students created a pathbreaking model lease for Philadelphia that is fair, legal, and free.

Prof. Cary Coglianese, an expert in administrative and regulatory law, has been elected to the National Academy of Public Administration.

Care Shoaibi L’24, Sheila Orfano L’24, and Kirsten Hanlon L’24 were awarded “Best Brief” at the 74th Annual NYC Bar National Moot Court Competition.

Two distinguished faculty members have retired from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School: Sarah Barringer Gordon and Doug Frenkel W’68, L’72.

