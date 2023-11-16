Staff Spotlight: Korey Guerrieri

Library Assistant Korey Guerrieri

Get to know our Library Assistant Korey!

The Essential Questions

What is your role and how long have you been working at Biddle?

I’m a Library Assistant, which means I do a little bit of everything—stacks work, serials & binding, interlibrary loan, etc. Next month marks one year at Biddle for me.

Where did you work before your time at Biddle?

Before I came to Biddle, I worked at Van Pelt library. Before that, I was an urban planner making GIS maps of transportation projects.

What book/s are you reading right now?

I’m reading a book on the history of Italian-Americans in Philadelphia called From Paesani to White Ethnics.

Lightning Round

Cats or dogs?

Cats! I grew up with a dog, but I have a cat now.

Fiction or non-fiction?

Both!

Comedy or horror?

Comedy. I get the appeal of horror, but it just doesn’t do it for me.

Sweet or savory?

Savory.

Coffee or tea?

Coffee all the way!

Wildcard Qs

Where in the law school would the Penn Carey Law community most likely find you hanging out?

Wherever there’s food.

What is the last television series you binged?

I just finished watching season 4 of Star Trek Lower Decks. It’s chock-full of references to other Star Trek series, which is great if you’re a Trekkie, but I feel like the story and animation are good enough to stand on their own too.

What are your passions outside of work?

I really like music and am part of a few community choral groups. In addition, I’ve been teaching myself how to crochet, and I sometimes dabble in cross stitch and embroidery.

Do you listen to any podcasts? If so, which one/s?

I’m a big fan of Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me. I also listen to 99% Invisible and The Last Archive, among other things.