Quattrone Center Policy Advisor

The Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice, a nonpartisan, national research and policy hub at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School announced today that Rebecca Brown will be joining its team in the role of Policy Advisor, where she will expand and enhance the impact of the Quattrone Center’s data-driven research and criminal justice reform.

Rebecca Brown“Rebecca has a lengthy track record of developing nonpartisan policy strategies and has relationships throughout the nation to power and accelerate emerging policy campaigns,” said John Hollway C’92, MAPP’18, Executive Director of the Quattrone Center and Associate Dean of Penn Carey Law. “She has developed strategies for hundreds of policy efforts, testified in dozens of legislative hearings, and led national policy working groups. Adding her skill set to our growing body of impact-oriented criminal justice research and reporting will dramatically improve our ability to bring about thoughtful real-world quality improvements to jurisdictions around the country. Her experience will also have a positive impact in shaping our research portfolio so we can focus on areas with the greatest impact and need.”

Brown joins the Quattrone Center after 18 years at the Innocence Project—one of the most transformative criminal legal reform organizations in the nation—where she helped to build and then led its policy department and directed its federal and state policy agenda. During her tenure, the Innocence Project successfully lobbied the passage of more than 250 criminal legal reform laws. Earlier this year, Brown received the “Hero of Justice Award” from the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, which honors an individual who has shown sustained commitment to achieving criminal justice for all.

“The Quattrone Center is a world-class policy hub whose groundbreaking research is helping to reform our nation’s criminal justice system,” said Brown. “I’m excited to join the team to help develop influential strategies and educate legislators and policymakers on the real-world impact of the Quattrone Center’s work.”

Brown has presented at judicial and legal trainings, diverse criminal justice, and academic conferences and has been sought out as a subject matter expert by The New York Times, BBC News, ABC News, Slate, NBC News, CBS News, BNC News, Politico, NPR, and the American Bar Association Journal. Most recently, Brown appeared on a special episode of “Meet the Press” regarding police accountability.

She sits on the advisory board of Roc Nation’s United Justice Coalition and serves on the board of directors of For the People.

