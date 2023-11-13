Kate Shaw

Kate Shaw, who specializes in constitutional law, administrative law, and legislation, will join the Law School faculty in January 2024.

The University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School welcomes Kate Shaw, Professor of Law, to our esteemed faculty.

Shaw joins Penn Carey Law from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, where she was also Co-Director of the Floersheimer Center for Constitutional Democracy.

Shaw is a constitutional law scholar who has also taught courses in administrative law and legislation and a seminar on the Supreme Court. She was a Visiting Professor at Penn Carey Law during the spring of 2023.

“I am thrilled Kate Shaw is joining the Penn Carey Law faculty in January,” said Dean Sophia Z. Lee. “Her widely-recognized legal expertise, impactful scholarship, and dedication to teaching aligns seamlessly with our commitment to academic excellence. I know she will inspire faculty and students alike to engage in meaningful discussions on contemporary legal challenges and empower our students to excel in the ever-evolving legal landscape. I eagerly anticipate her valuable contributions to our vibrant academic community.”

Her academic work focuses on executive power, the law of democracy, the Supreme Court, and reproductive rights and justice.

She previously worked in the Obama White House Counsel’s Office and served as a law clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens and the Honorable Richard Posner of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the world-class faculty at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School,” said Shaw, “and I’m incredibly grateful to Dean Sophia Lee and the whole faculty for the warm welcome.”

Her scholarly work has appeared or is forthcoming in the Columbia Law Review, Georgetown Law Journal, Northwestern University Law Review, Michigan Law Review, Harvard Law Review, and Texas Law Review, among other places.

Her popular writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Atlantic, Time, the Washington Post, and Slate. She is a co-host of the Supreme Court podcast Strict Scrutiny, a contributor with ABC News, a Contributing Opinion Writer with the New York Times, and a Public Member of the Administrative Conference of the United States.