Celebrating John Hogan

Earlier this month, we celebrated our colleague, John Hogan, and his incredible career. John has dedicated 44 years to the University of Pennsylvania! We wish John a wonderful retirement and thank him for his service.

This week, Biddle Law Library says goodbye to John Hogan, who is retiring after almost 45 years working at the University of Pennsylvania.

John came to the law school in 1994 from the Technical Processing Department at Van Pelt Library. In his time at Biddle, John has taken on many responsibilities including maintenance of our online catalog, maintaining our collection of serials, assisting with digital archives, and working with the editors of our law journals.

One of the enduring legacies John leaves behind is his work with Scholarly Communication. John has worked with faculty to post their research to SSRN and our repository. He has developed a mastery of metadata to make our faculty works as discoverable as possible. He has set a high bar for scholarly communication at Biddle, and has set the library up for future success.

John has also been a valued member of the law school and Biddle communities, providing guidance, mentorship, warmness, and humor throughout the building.

He has been a great advocate for labor as an active member of the AFSCME Local 590 union of library workers at the University. In his time here, John has served as union steward, treasurer, executive board member, and Vice President.

We wish John the very best in his retirement as we continue his great work at Penn Carey Law!