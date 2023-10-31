Leadership in Banking Regulation

The Penn Program on Regulation convened scholars and senior leadership from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to explore cutting-edge financial regulatory issues.

The Penn Program on Regulation (PPR) recently hosted a two-day leadership dialogue program at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School for the executive committee of the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

Cary Coglianese, Edward B. Shils Professor of Law and Professor of Political Science and PPR Director, led a series of six interactive discussions focused on cutting-edge regulatory issues confronting the financial sector, as well as issues integral to the effective management of regulatory agencies.

Lisa M. Fairfax, Presidential Professor of LawLisa Fairfax, Presidential Professor of Law and Co-Director of the Institute for Law & Economics, shared research findings on the benefits of board diversity, particularly for banks and private sector financial entities.

From the Penn Program on Regulation: