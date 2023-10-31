Leadership in Banking Regulation

The Penn Program on Regulation convened scholars and senior leadership from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to explore cutting-edge financial regulatory issues.
The Penn Program on Regulation (PPR) recently hosted a two-day leadership dialogue program at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School for the executive committee of the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).
Cary Coglianese, Edward B. Shils Professor of Law and Professor of Political Science and PPR Director, led a series of six interactive discussions focused on cutting-edge regulatory issues confronting the financial sector, as well as issues integral to the effective management of regulatory agencies.
, Presidential Professor of Law and Co-Director of the Lisa FairfaxInstitute for Law & Economics, shared research findings on the benefits of board diversity, particularly for banks and private sector financial entities.
From the Penn Program on Regulation:
The OCC, one of the nation’s major federal banking overseers in the United States, comprises an independent bureau within the U.S. Department of Treasury, regulating and supervising the safety, soundness, and fairness of all national banks and federal savings associations throughout the United States. OCC’s Executive Committee consists of the current Acting Comptroller of the Currency as well as the agency’s other eight top leaders.
The PPR leadership dialogue, which was held on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, was organized by PPR Director Cary Coglianese and PPR Managing Director Andy Coopersmith. It brought faculty from Penn’s law school and the Wharton School together with some of the nation’s most experienced banking regulators for a series of interactive discussions around cutting-edge regulatory issues confronting the financial sector as well as issues integral to the effective management of regulatory agencies.
“The Penn Program on Regulation brings together leading scholars on regulation with the aim of encouraging research that informs real-world regulatory decisions,” noted Coglianese. “Our programs bring our tremendous faculty together with top regulators and provide excellent opportunities for mutual learning in the service of improving regulatory performance.”