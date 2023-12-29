Otto Rosa and Carmine’s Way (1996)

David Mann is an abstract painter who works primarily in acrylic and oil on large canvases. His artistic project has been described as one of “disrupting the experience of scale and space so there is ambiguity between the large and small.”

In Otto Rosa and Carmine’s Way, Mann explores the concept of illuminated darkness, a recurring theme in his body of work. In Carmine’s Way, darkness prevails, with mauve and lavender shades vying with dominant plum and eggplant impasto.

In Otto Rosa, darkness is circumscribed within rows of muddy lozenges the color of dregs of wine.

These works were donated by Stephen Morse, Ferdinand Wakeman Hubbell Professor of Law, Professor of Psychology and Law in Psychiatry, and Associate Director, Center for Neuroscience & Society. He is an expert on criminal and mental health law who writes about questions of individual responsibility and agency.

Morse’s appreciation for the arts is reflected in his teaching. To illustrate particularly subtle points about human consciousness, character, or free will, he is known to read aloud from illuminating passages in novels, recognizing that sometimes art can capture what science cannot. Morse’s substantial art collection is focused on American minimalist work.

Explore more of the Law School’s remarkable art and architecture.