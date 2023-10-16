Faculty Distinction

Prof. Cary Coglianese, an expert in administrative and regulatory law, has been elected to the National Academy of Public Administration.

Cary Coglianese, Edward B. Shils Professor of Law and Professor of Political Science and Director of the Penn Program on Regulation, has been elected to the National Academy of Public Administration (NAPA) for inclusion in its 2023 Class of Academy Fellows, in recognition of his leadership and expertise.

“I am deeply grateful for and humbled by this recognition,” said Coglianese. “NAPA plays an important role in tackling some of the biggest challenges facing government and society today. I’m eager to engage further with a variety of Academy projects and priorities – including those related to artificial intelligence, social equity, agile regulation, and improving executive management.”

Coglianese specializes in the study of administrative law and regulatory processes, with an emphasis on the empirical evaluation of alternative processes and strategies and the role of public participation, technology, and business-government relations in policymaking. He is the author of more than 200 articles, book chapters, and essays on topics such as climate change policy, public participation and transparency in federal rulemaking, the use of artificial intelligence by government agencies, voluntary environmental programs, and the role of waivers and exemptions in regulatory law.

“I congratulate Cary Coglianese on his well-deserved election to the NAPA,” said Sophia Z. Lee, Dean and Bernard G. Segal Professor of Law. “This distinctive honor is a testament to his dedication to advancing the field of regulatory policy and governance, which is evident in his extensive body of work – from his prolific scholarly writing to his exemplary leadership as the Founding Director of the Penn Program on Regulation. Cary’s expertise will enhance the Academy’s mission, and we will all benefit from his work and that of other Fellows as they shape the field of public administration for years to come.”

In addition to his many academic roles, including previous service as Deputy Dean at Penn Carey Law, Coglianese is a member of the American Law Institute. He founded the Law & Society Association’s international Collaborative Research Network on Regulatory Governance, served as a founding editor of the international peer-reviewed journal Regulation & Governance, and created and now advises the daily production of The Regulatory Review, a global online publication covering issues of administrative and regulatory law and policy. He is also the creator and host of the podcast series, Race and Regulation, which focuses on ways that regulation contributes to racial injustice as well as on how just regulatory policies can serve to combat inequalities in society.

Coglianese was selected to serve as a member of an independent peer review panel providing feedback to the Office of Management and Budget on proposed revisions to its Circular A-4 on regulatory analysis. He also served as the chair of a National Academy of Sciences committee that spent 17 months studying the implications for law and regulation of emerging trends in the maritime sector.

He previously served as a member of other Academy committees on performance-based regulation and on ways to improve federal inspections of offshore oil and gas development. In addition, he served on an Aspen Institute panel on energy governance, co-chaired an expert task force on water affordability issues for the American Water Works Association, and chaired a task force on transparency and public participation in rulemaking for the nonprofit association OMB Watch.

Coglianese has also provided research and advice on various regulatory issues to the Alberta Energy Regulator (Canada), Environment Canada, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

“I am very pleased to welcome Cary Coglianese to the Academy’s 2023 class of Fellows,” said Terry Gerton, President and CEO of the Academy. “Our distinguished Academy Fellows are nationally recognized and respected for their expertise in the field of public administration and Cary is no exception,” said Terry Gerton, President and CEO of the Academy. “We proudly welcome this outstanding new class of Fellows that will help advance the Academy vision—a just, fair, and inclusive government that strengthens communities and protects democracy.”

Selection of the Academy’s new Fellows follows a rigorous review of the individual’s contributions to the field of public administration and policy. A Fellows Nominating Committee makes its recommendations to the full Fellowship, which then votes on those individuals to be elected. The 2023 class joins nearly 1,000 Academy Fellows—including former cabinet officers, members of Congress, governors, mayors, and state legislators, as well as prominent scholars, business executives, and public administrators.

Induction of the new Fellows will occur during the annual Academy Fall Meeting, which will take place in-person November 1-3 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Washington, D.C., with a focus on “The Grand Challenges in Public Administration.” Registration information can be found here.

Explore Coglianese’s extensive body of action-oriented research and scholarship.

* Photo credit: T&I Committee Republicans / Flickr