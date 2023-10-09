Enhancing African Diaspora Engagement

Osagie Imasogie LLM’85 has been named to the inaugural President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States.

Osagie Imasogie LLM’85, Chair of the Law School’s Board of Advisors and Adjunct Professor of Law, has been named to inaugural President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States, aimed at enhancing dialogue between United States officials and the African Diaspora.

Imasogie has been a member of the Law School’s Board since 2006. He received his law degrees from the University of Ife, Ile-Ife and the Nigerian Law School, and continued his education earning LLM degrees at both the London School of Economics and Political Science in 1984 and the Law School at Penn in 1985. A dedicated and engaged teacher, alumni supporter, and civic leader, he has over 35 years of experience in law, finance and business management, healthcare, and the pharmaceutical industry.

“I am thrilled and humbled to be invited by President Biden to serve on the inaugural set of members of the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States,” said Imasogie. “As a Nigerian-American member of the African diaspora, I look forward to the Council’s work to enhance and build on the positive engagement that already exist between members of the diaspora, African Americans, and Africa.”

Imasogie is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the University. He serves as Chairman and Founder of Zelira Therapeutics, Ilera Holdings and Ilera Holistic. Osagie was the Founder and Chairman of Ilera Healthcare, Ception Therapeutics Inc. and Trigenesis Therapeutics Inc. In addition, he serves on the Board of a number of financial institutions such as FS-KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK), Haverford Trust and StoneRidge Investment. He is active in philanthropic, educational and artistic pursuits and serves on the Executive Committee of the Board of the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

From the White House press release:

The African Diaspora in the United States, a rich and diverse community of African Americans and African immigrants, is foundational to our 21st century partnership with Africa. This community, which includes descendants of enslaved Black Americans, has long advocated for the prosperity of the African continent and its people, and strengthened the unique relationship between the United States and Africa.

In accordance with Executive Order 14089, the Advisory Council comprises up to 12 members appointed by the Secretary of State, and represents the diversity of the African Diaspora from African American communities around the United States and African immigrant communities across the continent and the Caribbean. The Council’s members include individuals who have distinguished themselves in government, sports, creative industries, business, academia, social work, and faith-based activities. They will provide invaluable guidance to reinforce cultural, social, political, and economic ties between the U.S. and Africa, and promote trade, investment, and educational exchanges between the United States and Africa… .

