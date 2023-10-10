Penn SP2 at the cross-disciplinary fair.

Penn Carey Law’s annual event provides students to explore the wide range of joint-degree and certificate programs at Penn.

Each year, University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School students have a unique opportunity to explore cross-disciplinary opportunities available to them at Penn. This year, 15 programs will participate in the 2023 Cross-Disciplinary Fair on Tuesday, October 24. Held annually at the Law School, the event introduces students to the numerous exceptional joint-degree and certificate programs in a wide range of fields.

“Penn Carey Law annual Cross-Disciplinary Fair is a wonderful opportunity to connect with law students who aspire to transform nonprofits, social enterprises, and international NGOs,” noted Adam Roth-Saks, Administrative Director of the Nonprofit Leadership Program. “Law students learn how to use new thinking and innovative approaches to long-term social challenges. At the same time, they contribute to our students’ learning by sharing their legal perspective in the classroom.”

Cross-disciplinary studies complement the traditional legal education and prepare students to lead exciting, dynamic careers at the intersection of the law and business, education, medicine, technology, and more.

Nakia Jones, Program Manager for the Education Policy Unit of Penn Graduate School of Education, noted that the fair connects her potential JD/MSEd candidates, who possess a unique blend of legal expertise and educational leadership skills.

Representatives from the Graduate School of Education tabling at the 2022 fair.“These attributes are in high demand within the ever-changing landscape of education policy,” she said. “Engaging with prospective students at the fair enables me to share my insights about the program and encourage the integration of these two fields. Ultimately, this fusion empowers students to make a meaningful impact in the realms of education policy and law in the future.”

Autumn Fiester, Vice Chair for Education and MBE/MSME Faculty Program Director, shared how the Masters of Bioethics team anticipates this event. “The JD/MBE program is our oldest dual degree and has been career-shaping for law students at Penn Carey Law for more than two decades.”

2023 Cross-Disciplinary Fair

Tuesday, October 24 | 4:20 p.m. – 5:20 p.m.

Penn Carey Law, The Goat Lounge

Programs attending the 2023 Cross-Disciplinary fair include:

