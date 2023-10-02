Meet Alina Marhefka

What is your role at the library?

I am the Office Manager, which means I work with the Administrative Team to keep things running smoothly behind the scenes. I also help all the different teams at the library with event planning and purchasing supplies. In an average day, you’ll find me comparing the price of soft pretzels, ordering custom fidget spinners, and tracking our communications with Penn Carey Law’s Facilities and ITS Departments.

Past work experience

I came here from Drexel University, where I was also doing administrative work and organizing food tastings for over 10,000 students a month. Before that, I lived in Tokyo, Japan for two years teaching English. I originally studied Cinema Production in college, so you never know where life will take you!

Interests