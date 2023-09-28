Biddle Fall Fest - Oct 10th & 11th!

Fall Fest

Biddle Fall Fest

Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11

11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

We are excited to be hosting Fall Fest - 2 days of lightning talks, pizza, candy, cider, donuts, crafts, contests, and PRIZES! We are running the same activities each day of fall fest - come to one or both days! Just make sure to turn in your activity card to get your raffle tickets by 2:30 PM on October 11.





Visit Stations to Earn Raffle Tickets

Get an activity card and earn stamps for EACH station you visit. The more stamps you earn, the more chances you have to win a prize! Turn in your activity card at the prize table and get your raffle tickets - save your ticket stubs and take a photo of your ticket numbers!

Visit all 8 stations to win a Biddle tote bag!

Course Reserves (Online & at Biddle)

Reserve a Study Room

Navigating the Biddle Website

Study Aids for Success

Scanner Tutorial

Biddle Tour

Finding Books in the Stacks

Borrowing (Beyond Books)

Prize Baskets

Coffee Lovers Kit

Mr. Coffee 30oz French press, KitchenAid coffee grinder, ceramic mug with warming plate, 2 bags of coffee beans, and biscotti

Goat Lovers Kit

60 Minutes of Goat Time at Philly Goat Project, Philly Goat Project themed magnets, adorable goat plush, and dapper goat socks

Student Survival Kit

JBL Tune 660NC noise-cancelling wireless on-ear headphones, portable laptop stand, blue light glasses, video conference ring light, and Emergen-C vitamin C drink mix for immune support

Plant Lovers Kit

Two plants with planters, self-watering mushroom globes, cactus magnets, sprout bookmarks, and plant water spray bottle

Contests

Find the Biddle Gnome Each day during Biddle Fall Fest, search the library for the Biddle Gnome. Find him; scan the QR Code; complete the form. Earn a digital raffle ticket for each day. Clues to the Gnome’s Daily Location Monday: Checking out a library book at the MeeScan kiosk

Tuesday: Doing some Space Law research

Wednesday: Browsing biographies of lawyers and judges

Thursday: Researching Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the law Prize: A dozen Federal Donuts or Insomnia Cookies - you pick!

Winner will be selected on Friday, Oct 13 and notified by email. Instagram Photo Contest Show off your photography skills! To enter the contest: Follow the Biddle Library Instagram Page Accept our follow request if you have a private account Take an amazing photo in Biddle Library; post it, and use the tag: #biddlefallfest2023 Prize: A dozen Federal Donuts or Insomnia Cookies - you pick!

Winner will be selected on Friday, Oct 13 and notified by DM.



Note: Instagram is not sponsoring this contest. We may repost your photo on the library’s IG page. Archives Caption Contest Did you know? The Penn Carey Law Yearbook, The Report, is digitized and available for online browsing thanks to the Penn Carey Law Archives.



The photograph above is from the 1992 Penn Carey Law yearbook and shows students in the courtyard for Straz Bowl - an annual volleyball game between faculty and students. Students added another win to their record (34-0). Write a caption for the yearbook photo. Humor encouraged, but please keep it clean! Submit your Caption! Prize: A dozen Federal Donuts or Insomnia Cookies - you pick!

Winner will be selected on Friday, Oct 13 and notified by email.

Don’t Worry. Be Crafty!

Autumn Origami

Practice the relaxing art of paper folding.

Pumpkin Decorating

Get creative and take home a personalized miniature pumpkin.

Make your own Button

Use one of our designs or create your own!