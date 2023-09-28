Biddle Fall Fest - Oct 10th & 11th!

We are excited to be hosting Fall Fest - 2 days of lightning talks, pizza, candy, cider, donuts, crafts, contests, and PRIZES! Join us Oct 10th or 11th from 11:30-1:30 PM. Read on to learn more!
Biddle Fall Fest
Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
We are excited to be hosting Fall Fest - 2 days of lightning talks, pizza, candy, cider, donuts, crafts, contests, and PRIZES! We are running the same activities each day of fall fest - come to one or both days! Just make sure to turn in your activity card to get your raffle tickets by 2:30 PM on October 11.
Visit Stations to Earn Raffle Tickets
Get an activity card and earn stamps for EACH station you visit. The more stamps you earn, the more chances you have to win a prize! Turn in your activity card at the prize table and get your raffle tickets - save your ticket stubs and take a photo of your ticket numbers!
Visit all 8 stations to win a Biddle tote bag!
- Course Reserves (Online & at Biddle)
- Reserve a Study Room
- Navigating the Biddle Website
- Study Aids for Success
- Scanner Tutorial
- Biddle Tour
- Finding Books in the Stacks
- Borrowing (Beyond Books)
Prize Baskets
Coffee Lovers Kit
- Mr. Coffee 30oz French press, KitchenAid coffee grinder, ceramic mug with warming plate, 2 bags of coffee beans, and biscotti
Goat Lovers Kit
- 60 Minutes of Goat Time at Philly Goat Project, Philly Goat Project themed magnets, adorable goat plush, and dapper goat socks
Student Survival Kit
- JBL Tune 660NC noise-cancelling wireless on-ear headphones, portable laptop stand, blue light glasses, video conference ring light, and Emergen-C vitamin C drink mix for immune support
Plant Lovers Kit
- Two plants with planters, self-watering mushroom globes, cactus magnets, sprout bookmarks, and plant water spray bottle
Contests
Don’t Worry. Be Crafty!
Autumn Origami
Practice the relaxing art of paper folding.
Pumpkin Decorating
Get creative and take home a personalized miniature pumpkin.
Make your own Button
Use one of our designs or create your own!