Why You Should Protect Your Intellectual Property

At “This Is Small Business,” Practice Prof. Cynthia Dahl offers her insights and shares resources to help you protect your intellectual property.

Cynthia Dahl, Practice Professor of Law and Director of the Detkin Intellectual Property & Technology at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, recently spoke with “This Is Small Business,” an Amazon podcast, about the importance of protecting your intellectual property.

Dahl specializes in the business applications of intellectual property and technology and writes and speaks extensively around the country about teaching in this area.

Before joining Penn Carey Law, Dahl was Senior IP Counsel for TruePosition, Inc. a Liberty Media-owned international wireless location company, and a litigation associate at both Holland and Hart LLP and Pennie and Edmonds LLP. Before launching her legal career, she counseled artists at Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts in New York, and held several jobs in policy and the press, including working for Senator Bill Bradley (D-NJ) and Nina Totenberg at National Public Radio.

As Detkin Clinic director, Dahl works closely with the Penn Center for Innovation and Penn Carey Law’s Center for Technology, Innovation & Competition.

