The JLASC Blog Is Open for Submissions!

If you are interested in having your work published on our blog, please email jlascblog@gmail.com.

Submissions must follow the following standards:

1. Mission Statement:

The Journal of Law and Social Change (JLASC) is a student-run journal and seminar committed to interdisciplinary scholarship addressing social, racial, and economic justice. The purpose of the JLASC Blog is to publish timely, short-form works that complement the Journal’s mission.

2. What to submit:

JLASC Blog accepts a range of formats and styles for blog posts, and we are open to creative formats too. Some past posts include: short law review articles; interviews with a practitioner; or something else!

Suggested Length: about 2-5 pages double spaced, ideally < 50 footnotes

3. Format accepted:

final draft of blog post preferred, or

detailed proposal or rough drafts will be accepted, but only with an accompanying annotated bibliography (listing the sources to be cited and one sentence of explanation per source)

4. Standards: