Looking for Course Materials?

person holding books

Textbook hasn’t arrived yet? Don’t worry! The library maintains a collection of all required course materials for students to use in the library. Many course materials are also available in Canvas. Learn more…

Textbook hasn’t arrived yet? Don’t worry! The library maintains a print collection of all required course materials for students to use in the library. Many course materials are also available in Canvas.

Not sure if your course has E-Reserves?

Check the Course Reserves Dashboard.

Search the Course Reserves Print Collection at Biddle

View All Available E-Reserves