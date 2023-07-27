Pathways to the Profession: Rachel Kabat L’25

Rachel Kabat L’25

Rachel Kabat L’25 shares her experience as a Global Justice Fellow working with the International Rescue Committee’s Denver branch.

With support from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School’s Global Justice Fellowship, I had the opportunity to intern with the Denver branch of the International Rescue Committee (IRC). A program of Penn Carey Law’s Office of International Affairs, the Global Justice Fellowship supports international public interest summer internships for JD students.

An international non-governmental organization, IRC’s mission is to support the survival and recovery of people affected by humanitarian crises around the world, from climate disasters to armed conflicts. IRC’s branches in the United States function as refugee resettlement agencies, coordinating with the U.S. government and international organizations to help their clients adjust a new life in the United States. The Denver office’s expansive asylum program provides legal services for people seeking permanent protection in the U.S. and who cannot return to their country of origin due to persecution or a well-founded fear of persecution.

Hands-On Experience in Immigration Law

My work as an intern with the “Survivors of Torture” legal program was both rewarding and emotionally taxing. Our clients had experienced the worst humanity has to offer, and they came to the United States seeking safety. However, there is rarely a guarantee that the U.S. legal system will grant asylum. After all, immigration law can be complex and constantly in flux; yet the stakes are extremely high for individuals seeking asylum.

My work to support these cases was diverse, engaging, and very hands-on. Working with interpreters who spoke languages ranging from French and Spanish to Tigrinya and Pulaar, I interacted heavily with clients through messages, phone calls, and in person interviews. I researched and indexed information for country conditions reports and legal memos. I participated in crafting an appeal for a client who had lost her initial case in immigration court, and I had an opportunity to attend a master court hearing, witnessing firsthand how immigration court functions.

Learning Beyond the Classroom

While this internship involved a significant number of first-time experiences for me, my first year of law school at Penn Carey Law prepared me to succeed. Both classroom experiences and numerous extracurriculars—international and human rights-oriented conferences, the Jessup International Moot Court, and the pro bono International Refugee Assistance Project— set me up for success in a field as diverse, challenging, and complex as immigration law. I’ve repeatedly leveraged the foundational research and writing skills I developed while working with Legal Practice Skills Senior Lecturer Matthew Duncan L’03. Further, while immigration law is a field of its own, my work crafting asylum arguments revealed strong correlations with the principles of international and human rights law, which I studied in “International Law” with Jacques deLisle, Stephen A. Cozen Professor of Law.

Despite the challenges of this career path, I found great mentors at IRC. The empathy, tenacity, and ingenuity of immigration lawyers and representatives, their tireless work despite the high rates of asylum denial, was extremely inspiring. Their insight and encouragement have been invaluable. Going forward, I know this experience will motivate me on my career path, both during my time at Penn Carey Law and beyond.

