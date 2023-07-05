New Dean, New Era

Dean Sophia Z. Lee

Sophia Z. Lee begins her term as Dean of the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, leading Penn Carey Law toward a new era.

This week, we welcome Sophia Z. Lee as the first woman to lead the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. Read about this historic first for the Law School in the Summer 2023 issue of The Journal, Penn Carey Law’s alumni magazine.

From The Journal:

Sophia Z. Lee has been named Dean of the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, effective July 1, 2023. Lee, currently a Professor of Law with a secondary appointment in history, has been a member of the Penn Carey Law faculty since 2009. Penn President Liz Magill made the announcement on April 4, 2023.

“Sophia Lee is a proven leader and a consensus builder,” said Magill. “A superb scholar and teacher of constitutional and administrative law, she is deeply dedicated to Penn Carey Law and to the people—faculty, staff, students, and alumni—who are central to its work. She embodies Penn Carey Law’s core values. Sophia Lee is the right leader at the right time to elevate Penn Carey Law’s status to even greater heights.”

Lee joined the Penn Carey Law faculty in 2009 as an Assistant Professor of Law. She has held a variety of leadership and service roles at both the school and University level. She was the Law School’s Deputy Dean from 2015 to 2017, serving a full two-year term under Dean Theodore W. Ruger.

“I am thrilled for this opportunity to serve the faculty, staff, students, and alumni who have given me so much during my time at Penn Carey Law,” said Lee. “I look forward to working together to build on the Law School’s defining strengths, ensure that we remain at the forefront of scholarly excellence, and prepare our graduates for fulfilling lives of practice, leadership, scholarship, and service at the highest levels.”

