Meet Jill Richards

Library Assistant for Circulation Jill Richards

Meet Biddle’s new Library Assistant for Circulation.

What is your role at the library?

I man the circulation desk, checking out books and equipment and helping patrons. I also help with projects in the stacks, electronic resources, faculty document delivery, and interlibrary loan.

Past work experience

I worked in Penn’s main library for almost six years. I managed the Interlibrary Loan mailroom, processing and shipping all the books and materials that we loaned to other libraries, as well as unpacking the incoming loans for our patrons. Prior to Penn, I worked part time in Temple University’s library while I was a student there.

Interests

I have so many hobbies! I’m a fiber artist so I love knitting, crocheting, and sewing. I read a lot (perks of working in a library!) and enjoy cooking and spending time outside. I also love to be active and can often be found running, hiking, or in the gym. Recently I’ve been getting into urban foraging and gardening!