The History-Making Dean’s Eight Dynamic Years

Dean Ted Ruger

As Dean Ted Ruger concludes his term and returns to the faculty, The Journal reflects on his forward-looking leadership and impact.

After eight years leading the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, Theodore W. Ruger, Dean and Bernard G. Segal Professor of Law, prepares to return to the Law School’s faculty.

The Summer 2023 issue of The Journal, Penn Carey Law’s alumni magazine, reflects on Ruger’s leadership, which spanned navigating a pandemic, expanding cross-disciplinary and experiential learning opportunities, and securing transformative gifts.

From The Journal:

Spring 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic is raging, shuttering schools all over the country, including the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. Confronted with the lost learning opportunity for students, Dean Ted Ruger rolled up his sleeves and went to work, meeting virtually each morning during the summer of 2020 with his leadership team to devise a plan to bring students back to campus.

That fall, undeterred by the international crisis, Penn Carey Law was one of only two graduate schools at Penn to open its doors to students, holding in-person classes without a hitch—or an outbreak of COVID.

“That took both guts and collaboration,” said Deputy Dean and William A. Schnader Professor of Law Dave Hoffman. “Ted facilitates group decision-making and backs up those decisions.”

Read the full article in The Journal.