Leading Dallas for Four More Years

Eric L. Johnson L’03, whose career in public service is rooted in his time at Penn Carey Law, has been re-elected as the Mayor of Dallas.

Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson L’03 has been sworn in for another four-year term after a resounding re-election victory. Johnson received 98.7 percent of the vote, the highest percentage in the city’s history; he was first elected in 2019 with more than 55 percent of the vote.

“I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish as a city since I became Mayor four years ago,” Johnson said. “I believe Dallas is safer, stronger, and more vibrant than it was when I took office. I am most proud of the tremendous success we’ve achieved when it comes to public safety. Dallas recently became the only top 10 city in the United States to record two consecutive years of year-over-year reductions in every major violent crime category. No other major city in the country has seen the results we are seeing in Dallas.

“In addition, I am proud of my administration’s pro-growth agenda. Last year, we reduced the city’s property tax rate to its lowest level in 15 years with the largest single-year rate cut in four decades. We’ve also added more than $14 billion in new development since 2019, and we’re welcoming major national corporations, including multiple Fortune 500 companies.

“Now, I am focused on the future. I will finish the work I started in my first term and more. Public safety remains my top priority, and I will continue to leverage every available tool to achieve our goal of making Dallas the safest large city in America.”

Johnson, a Dallas native, was a member of the Texas House of Representatives from 2010 to 2019; he is a current partner with the international law firm of Locke Lord LLP.

He graduated cum laude with a degree in history from Harvard College, and holds a JD from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and a master’s degree in Public Affairs from the School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University.

Johnson’s career in public service is rooted in his time as a public interest scholar at Penn Carey Law. Support for students and alumni pursuing public interest careers has been a longstanding initiative at the Law School; visionary gifts from the Robert and Jane Toll Foundation, founded by Robert Toll L’66 and Jane Toll GSE’66, as well as the establishment of the Leo Model Foundation Government Service & Public Affairs Initiative have dramatically expanded programming and financial support for students committed to public interest, including careers in government.

“Eric is an exceptional young leader and a true exponent of the value of a University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School education,” said Ted Ruger, Dean and Bernard G. Segal Professor of Law. “His analytical thinking informs his innovative management of America’s ninth largest city. He is a shining example of Penn Carey Law’s commitment to public service.”

In his inauguration speech, Johnson listed his priorities for a second term: continuing to bolster public safety, improving the park system, and lowering property taxes.

Johnson lives in Dallas with his wife, Nikki, their three children, William, George, and Lela, and their dog, Penny. He is a member of the Mountain View Church of Christ.

