Summer Renovation Project

A major renovation project is underway on the second floor of Tanenbaum and we expect construction to last until Labor Day. Biddle Library will remain open to Penn Carey Law community members during the construction.
Borrowing services will not be impacted. The reference desk will be closed, but librarians are available for virtual assistance. For options on how to get help,visit our Ask a Librarian webpage.
The construction will create noise, especially on the second and third floors. For quiet work and study, we suggest patrons use the fourth and fifth floors of the library.
Regular Summer Operating Hours
Mon-Thu: 9-5pm
Fri: 9-4pm
Sat and Sun: Closed
Please check Biddle’s Hours calendar for specific dates.