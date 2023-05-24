Summer Renovation Project

Tanenbaum Hall, Biddle Law Library with people, Tanenbaum Hall, Biddle Law Library with people

A major renovation project is underway on the second floor of Tanenbaum, and we expect construction to last until Labor Day. Read more about how the project will impact library operations.

Borrowing services will not be impacted. The reference desk will be closed, but librarians are available for virtual assistance. For options on how to get help,visit our Ask a Librarian webpage.

The construction will create noise, especially on the second and third floors. For quiet work and study, we suggest patrons use the fourth and fifth floors of the library.

Regular Summer Operating Hours

Mon-Thu: 9-5pm

Fri: 9-4pm

Sat and Sun: Closed

Please check Biddle’s Hours calendar for specific dates.