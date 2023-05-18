Excellence in Corporate & Securities Scholarship

Articles by Profs. Jill E. Fisch (left) and Elizabeth Pollman are among Corporate Practice Commentator’s Top 10 Corporate and Securities Articles of 2022.

Corporate Practice Commentator recently named the Top 10 Corporate and Securities Articles of 2022, and two articles authored by University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School professors made the list:

The Top 10 articles were voted on by peers in the field out of more than 400 pieces. This is the 29th year the Corporate Practice Commentator has polled corporate and securities law professors to select the best corporate and securities articles published in legal journals that year.

This year marks Fisch’s 15th appearance on the prestigious list, while Pollman’s scholarship has appeared on the list six times in the past six years.

Fisch holds joint appointments in the Wharton Finance and Legal Studies & Business Ethics Departments. Her work focuses on the intersection between law and business, especially the role of regulation and litigation in addressing limitations in the disciplinary power of the capital markets.

Jill E. Fisch. Saul A. Fox Distinguished Professor of Business LawFisch also serves as a Co-Director of the Institute for Law and Economics, a Director of the European Corporate Governance Institute, an Associate Reporter for the American Law Institute Restatement of Corporate Governance, and a former Chair of the Committee on Corporation Law of the Association of the Bar of the City of New York.

Fisch received the University of Pennsylvania’s Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching in 2021-2022, the LLM Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2015-2016 as well as in 2021-2022 and the Robert A. Gorman Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2010-11 and again in 2020-2021. She teaches courses on corporations, securities regulation, corporate governance, and civil procedure, among others.

Elizabeth Pollman, Professor of LawPollman teaches and writes in the areas of corporate law and governance, as well as startups, venture capital, and entrepreneurship. She is a co-author of Business Organizations: A Contemporary Approach.

She also serves as a Co-Director of the Institute for Law and Economics. She is a member of the Corporate Laws Committee of the American Bar Association and a research member of the European Corporate Governance Institute. She has served on the National Business Law Scholars Conference Board and the AALS Business Associations Executive Committee.

Pollman received the LLM Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2020-2021 and the Harvey Levin Memorial Teaching Award in 2021-2022. She teaches courses on corporations, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, and venture capital.

