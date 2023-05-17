 Skip to main content
Home Administration»Bicycle Coalition Presents on Bike Safety

Bicycle Coalition Presents on Bike Safety

May 17, 2023

PPSA
Date: May 25th 2023
Time: 12:00PM
Location: Hutchinson Gymnasium - Kozloff Room
Food: Lunch Will Be Provided

The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia will present on their “Bike Nice, Drive Nice” initiative, promoting bike safety for the biker and driver of our city streets.

One highlight of their presentation will focus on Vision Zero, an initiative working toward reducing the number of traffic incidents with bikers.

 

Please join your PPSA colleagues on Thursday, May 25 at 12:00pm in Kozloff Room/Hutchinson Gym. Lunch will be served. Please bring your own beverage.

To manage headcount, registration is required. Please click QR Code on event flyer attached, or click here to access registration page. You can also use the registration page to include a question for the Bicycle Coalition to be addressed at the event.

 

Additionally, 

Our Penn Carey Law Bike Racks located on Sansom Street will be REMOVED the week of May 22nd and replaced with enhanced bike parking.

 

If you need info on other local bike racks, here’s a link to bike parking locations on campus.